Ilona Maher Stuns in Gorgeous Green One-Piece for SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Ilona Maher certainly knows how to strut her stuff, and she did just that during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week on May 31. Bringing her signature brand of “Beast, Beauty, Brains” to the W South Beach stage, the athlete and two-time SI Swimsuit model was all smiles at the event, further proving there’s nothing this multi-hyphenate can’t do.
A superstar athlete and bronze medal-winning Olympian, having aided Team USA in bringing home the prize in rugby during the 2024 Paris Games, Maher is an absolute powerhouse. Off the pitch, she was the runner-up on Dancing With the Stars, even touring with the season 33 cast around the country. She also co-hosts a successful podcast with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, and she continues to grow her loyal fan base internationally thanks to her unique and authentic brand of humor and heart.
Still, this athlete is no stranger to striking a fierce pose in some spectacular swimwear, as she’s now been featured in SI Swimsuit twice, her first being on the Sept. 2024 digital cover in Bellport, N.Y., and her second being a sun-soaked shoot in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts.
During Swim Week, Maher walked the runway in two stunning looks. One was a stylish, itty-bitty red bikini by Heavy Manners, which featured subtle polka dot details and a fun tie at the front under the bust. She further accessorized the two-piece with a couple of black and brown belts to add an extra bit of hardware and texture to the ultra-feminine look.
And there’s no denying her other look was also a showstopper! The unique one-piece monokini by Matte Collection featured a criss-cross front design, resulting in a seriously sultry cutout, showing off an ample amount of the athlete’s toned midriff. Crafted in an eye-catching teal shade with an animal print-style pattern, this swimsuit is simply begging to be worn to a pool party.
Maher was one of many marvelous women to walk the runway at W South Beach on Saturday night, which included a unique blend of SI Swimsuit models, Swim Search finalists and other notable celebrities. But the runway show wasn’t the only exciting event taking place during Swim Week, as the celebration also included a Beach Club sponsored by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.
A beloved yearly tradition, Swim Week welcomes the summertime in style, showcasing some of the season’s best swimwear pieces while highlighting all of the most exciting trends.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.