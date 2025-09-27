Ilona Maher Is Fall-Ready in This Retro-Inspired Adidas Set: Shop Now
Ilona Maher is always repping rugby, and looking great while doing it.
The 28-year-old shared a sporty and stylish look on Instagram ahead of today’s Women’s Rugby World Cup Final, where England and Canada are set to take the global stage. In the clip, Maher dished out quick facts about the historic tournament, all while wearing a retro-inspired auburn and blue Adidas set we’re now adding straight to cart.
She paired the Tailored Track Jacket ($90) with the matching Tailored Skirt ($60), both a part of the brand’s Originals line. The jacket features a polished herringbone weave, tailored silhouette and nostalgic stripes for a distinctly ’70s vibe. The coordinating skirt brings a feminine twist with sporty inspiration, creating a chic, cohesive fit perfect for fall.
“This game is gonna make history,” Maher captioned the video, tagging @rugbyworldcup and continuing her mission to grow awareness around the sport she loves.
“This is the first time I’m watching the RWC (because of you, Ilona!) and I’m sooo excited Canada is in the final,” one fan gushed in the comments. “My 8-year-old daughter watched the game with me against the Black Ferns and told me I better wake her up tomorrow morning so she can watch the final with me! 😍 I’m still learning the game but we have sooo much fun cheering! Let’s go 🇨🇦❤️!!!”
Using her platform for purpose
At the 2025 ESPYs, Maher accepted the award for Best Breakthrough Athlete with a powerful call to action.
“There is a Women’s Rugby World Cup this year—probably a lot of you didn’t know that—watch it. Tune in,” the Vermont native urged the crowd. “You’re not gonna understand it the first time...or the second time. But just keep watching, okay?”
As a decorated rugby star, two-time SI Swimsuit model and social media force, Maher has become a major voice in women’s sports—not only drawing attention to the field but shifting cultural perceptions around strength and beauty along the way.
Championing confidence and representation
Her online presence is a blend of glamorous campaigns, unfiltered humor and empowering messages. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in September 2024 as a digital cover star following her bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and returned for the 2025 issue after winning runner-up on Dancing With the Stars and joining (and bringing record viewership to) England’s Bristol Bears to debut in Rugby 15s.
Her latest content is about giving women’s rugby the spotlight it deserves. Even though Team USA exited the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, Maher is determined to uplift the sport as a whole—after all, a win for women is a win for all.
The U.S. Eagles were eliminated from the tournament despite a dominant 60‑0 win over Samoa in their final group match, due to Australia’s narrower loss to England that pushed Australia through on points difference.