Ilona Maher’s Deep Blue Twisted Two-Piece Is Your Ticket to a Stylish Pool Day
Unlike your typical closet staples like reliable jeans, comfy tees and classic sneakers, swimwear is often, admittedly, reached for less regularly. While the other staples are part of your everyday rotation, swimsuits typically only come out in the summertime or on tropical trips. While we certainly give our swimwear collection the attention it deserves, we also only invest in pieces that are truly worth the price tag.
For that reason, it’s important to be discerning when it comes to your swimsuit collection. We love a good trend, but we’re also selective about our swimwear. That’s why we love classic silhouettes. You’ll never find us regretting the purchase of a triangle bikini. How could we? The look never goes out of style, regardless of the season. That’s exactly how we feel about the Eres Toupie Top ($235) and Salto Bottoms ($235) set that Ilona Maher wore during her SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoot in Bellport, New York.
Eres Toupie Top, $235 and Salto Bottoms, $235 (eresparis.com)
We love this bikini set from Eres as much for its classic design as its vibrant blue shade and unique twisted string detailing. Its silhouette guarantees its status as a summer staple, while its details add an elevated, eye-catching touch. While it’s a bit on the pricey side, this Eres pick is certainly worth the investment.
Don’t wait, add this set (which is also available in several other colors) to your swimwear rotation sooner rather than later. You won’t regret it.