Ilona Maher’s Deep Blue Twisted Two-Piece Is Your Ticket to a Stylish Pool Day

The classic triangle swimsuit is sure to become your next swimwear staple.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Unlike your typical closet staples like reliable jeans, comfy tees and classic sneakers, swimwear is often, admittedly, reached for less regularly. While the other staples are part of your everyday rotation, swimsuits typically only come out in the summertime or on tropical trips. While we certainly give our swimwear collection the attention it deserves, we also only invest in pieces that are truly worth the price tag.

For that reason, it’s important to be discerning when it comes to your swimsuit collection. We love a good trend, but we’re also selective about our swimwear. That’s why we love classic silhouettes. You’ll never find us regretting the purchase of a triangle bikini. How could we? The look never goes out of style, regardless of the season. That’s exactly how we feel about the Eres Toupie Top ($235) and Salto Bottoms ($235) set that Ilona Maher wore during her SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoot in Bellport, New York.

Eres Toupie Top, $235 and Salto Bottoms, $235 (eresparis.com)

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We love this bikini set from Eres as much for its classic design as its vibrant blue shade and unique twisted string detailing. Its silhouette guarantees its status as a summer staple, while its details add an elevated, eye-catching touch. While it’s a bit on the pricey side, this Eres pick is certainly worth the investment.

Don’t wait, add this set (which is also available in several other colors) to your swimwear rotation sooner rather than later. You won’t regret it.

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

