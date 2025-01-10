Jarrett Stidham’s Wife Kennedy Says ‘Howdy’ to NFL Playoffs in Incredible Sideline Fashion, Broncos Accessories
The NFL regular season has concluded, but that doesn’t mean sideline fashion is slowing down anytime soon. Although many teams were eliminated ahead of the playoffs, these next few weeks leading into the Super Bowl will see some of the best looks from the WAGs and family members of the remaining teams as the players give it their final shot at advancing to the end.
Each of the NFL teams has stunning WAGs who keep the players afloat, including the San Francisco 49ers, whose lineup of ladies includes 2020 SI Swimsuit cover girl Olivia Culpo and fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have SI Swimsuit rookie Brittany Mahomes and Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift supporting them. As for the Denver Broncos, Kennedy Stidham is one of many stylish wives to take sideline fashion by storm, and her latest ‘fit is making us do a double take.
The daughter of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Tad Brown, who is married to and shares two children with Broncos quarterback Jared Stidham, has seriously impressed her followers—including us—with her cold-weather ‘fit, consisting of a few fashion staples and amazing NFL-themed accessories.
Stidham started her look with a stunning black turtleneck jumpsuit which fit perfectly, adding a touch of flair with a Western-inspired disc belt. On top, she kept warm with a taupe furry coat, a white Broncos cowboy hat and tan leather knee-high boots. Accessorizing with big hoop earrings, the star of her outfit was arguably the custom-made Broncos handbag in the shape of a football, made by Kayla Jones. The wife of Broncos defensive lineman DJ Jones runs her own brand, Women With Ballz, which sells football purses for the most stylish of NFL fans.
“howdy playoffs 🏈,” Stidham captioned the photo shared with her 117,000 followers, which was taken at the Jan. 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in which the Broncos won 38 - 0.
With an outfit this awesome, it’s no surprise that fans and friends flocked to her comments section to share their compliments.
“You do it everytime 🔥,” Jasmine Banjo commented.
“Slay,” added Brittany Williams.
“This is EVERYTHING 😍,” said Mary Alexis.
“*adds to mood board*,” Juszczyk, who just launched her clothing brand Off Season, wrote—to which Stidham responded, “im HONORED.”
In addition to her IG post, Stidham took to YouTube to share a vlog from last week’s game, including some sweet PDA with her hubby on the field as well as taking shots and watching all the action with friends from their box seats.
Next up, the Broncos will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET as the playoffs kick off this weekend. Based on Stidham’s latest fashion statement, she’s now on our list of ones to watch as we enter the final stretch.