Kristin Juszczyk Reflects on First Game Day Piece She Ever Made Ahead of Highly Anticipated Brand Launch
Kristin Juszczyk is taking a moment to reflect on how it all began. The self-taught designer and NFL WAG, who has been turning heads with her unique, custom game day looks for years, shared a heartfelt Instagram post in the lead-up to the launch of her premium fan apparel brand, Off Season, on Jan. 7.
In the video, Juszczyk began by modeling a sleek red puffer vest from her new line. The cozy outerwear, which features varsity-style numbers and lettering, is part of her debut collection of unisex “limited edition puffer jackets and vests, combining bold aesthetics with premium quality” created in partnership with the NFL and Fanatics. With a quick transition, the clip shifts to a nostalgic throwback of the first game day outfit she ever made back in 2020—a black-and-white patchwork tube top and sweatpants set, adorned with playful appliqués, including a juice box graphic and large “44” lettering, a nod to her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
“Today I am reflecting back on the first piece I ever made for game day back in 2020 🥹,” the 30-year-old wrote in her Instagram caption. “I used to be so embarrassed of that piece, but now I look back and cherish it! If you aren’t scared of your dreams, they are too small!!”
“Making me emotional 😢 I’m so proud of you!” Kyle, who has been with the 49ers since 2017, exclaimed in the comments.
That first outfit holds a special place in Juszczyk’s journey from hobbyist to designer. Her passion for fashion may have started in childhood, but her love for design came later in life. Juszczyk’s game day creations quickly caught the attention of fans and A-list celebrities alike, with her custom pieces becoming a staple on the sidelines, in the stands and in the wardrobes of WAGs like Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo, Olivia Dunne, Simone Biles and Taylor Swift.
Reflecting on her unconventional path into fashion, Juszczyk previously explained that it’s never too late to dive into a new passion. “Fashion is something I’ve always loved, but design is a love that came later in life,” she shared with SI Swimsuit last summer, upon the release of her collaboration with Gatorade. “I hope to inspire some people and show them that just because you’re not doing something right now, doesn’t mean you can’t do it in the future. When we’re children, our parents put us in all these classes, and you stop doing that as an adult. I think it’s awesome to dive into something fresh and new, and discover a new love. It’s never too late to learn something new.”
The New York native‘s latest venture alongside entrepreneur and business mogul Emma Grede, which launches with pieces representing five NFL teams—the 49ers, Eagles, Bills, Lions and Chiefs—marks a full-circle and “dream come true” moment for the designer. The brand’s name reflects Juszczyk’s goal to create fan apparel that transcends the stadium and works for everyday wear.
“Off Season is all about redefining the intersection of football, sports, and fashion — and I promise you, I poured everything I have into making sure this brand delivers the quality and designs you all deserve!!,” she gushed under another IG post. “I can’t WAIT for you to see every single piece! I’ve poured my heart and soul into Off Season, and I really hope you love these designs as much as I do! (Each one truly feels like my baby 🤣) I feel so immensely grateful for how supportive you have all been in this journey with me.”
Stay tuned for the release tomorrow at offseasonbrand.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @offseasonbrand.