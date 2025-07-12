Jasmine Sanders’s Latest Bikini Look Makes a Strong Case for This Timeless Trend
Jasmine Sanders doesn’t just bring back trends—she elevates them.
The SI Swimsuit staple—who reached official “Legend” status in the 60th Anniversary issue in 2024 before returning for a chilly shoot in Zurich, Switzerland in 2025—has been vacationing this past week in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and every single look she’s posted on Instagram has been pure poolside perfection. Still, her latest might be one of our all-time favorites, as it brings back a tried-and-true trend that deserves a place in everyone’s closet: animal print.
You can view Sander’s Instagram post here!
In the four-photo carousel, the model could be seen sipping a tasty-looking drink while relaxing on a boat, sporting a green bikini with a subtle animal print overlay. Captioning the set, “Tanned, tipsy, and taking no texts. 💦,” Sanders was all smiles—truly the ultimate vacation vibe.
The bikini was a traditional string triangle cut, crafted in a lush emerald green shade that popped against the crystal clear blue waters. The subtle animal print on the two-piece added a terrific layer of uniqueness to an otherwise standard swimsuit, as did the circular gold accents on the bust, around the halter-style neckline and on the hips. She also wore a matching mini skirt cover-up for several shots, which further elevated the ensemble to an adorable daytime outfit.
Sanders accessorized with matching gold jewelry in the form of bracelets and bejeweled earrings, as well as a pair of aviator sunglasses. Her long blonde hair was left down to blow carefree in the salt air, giving every photo the look of a luxe mermaid taking time out of her busy schedule to grace us land folks with her beauty.
“Energy unmatched 🌟🌊 keep shining!” One follower wrote in the comments.
“Love this,” another added. “You look incredible! ❤️.”
“Ms. Barbie, imma have to steal this caption,” another joked, referring to her expert alliteration.
But rocking a trendy bikini is par for the course for this SI Swimsuit favorite, as she’s already had quite the year doing just that! Aside from this gorgeous green animal print moment and her recent blue bandeau bikini look (which we immediately added to our summertime mood boards), Sanders has been all over the world repping the SI Swimsuit family in fabulous swimsuits in every imaginable print and style.
As mentioned above, Sanders returned to the SI Swimsuit fold for the 2025 issue, where she traded in the warm sands for icy snow, sporting stunning looks all over the bustling metropolis that is Zurich, Switzerland.
Still, that was just the start of her adventure with the brand this year, as she also traveled to Miami, Fla., to walk the SI Swimsuit runway show during Swim Week 2025 back in May. For the catwalk, she donned a monokini in a retro print by Ola Vida, as well as a bikini in a sultry olive green shade by Toxic Sadie with Western-inspired accessories by Zandria, further proving there is no trend this model can’t make look fresh and inspiring.
Needless to say, if you need some inspiration for your next sultry swimwear style, look no further than this fashion expert!