Jasmine Sanders: 2025 Switzerland

The 33-year-old “Golden Barbie” is an expert when it comes to SI Swimsuit shoots, having taken home Rookie of the Year honors in 2019. In fact, you could say Sanders is a legend—literally, having most recently been photographed by the brand for 2024’s 60th Anniversary Legends shoot. When she’s not shining on the sun-soaked sands of Puerto Rico or Belize, the model and fashion influencer is working with major brands including Ralph Lauren, Savage x Fenty, DKNY, Bvlgari and Victoria’s Secret PINK.
Switzerland’s largest city, Zurich, is a must-see for any true adventurer. Nestled in the Swiss Alps alongside the remarkable landscape of Lake Zurich, this metropolis is an excellent option for any traveler looking to be stunned by elegant architecture and gorgeous landscapes, or any sweets lover who might enjoy a day spent at the Lindt Chocolate Museum.
The bustling streets of this Swiss city were the perfect inspiration for our stunning shoot. In a mix of daring swimsuits and sumptuous furs, the sights and sounds of Zurich were echoed in the outfits modeled on-set, maintaining the luxurious ski resort vibe while adding an extra layer of elevated metropolitan elegance.
Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using True Botanicals and Koh Gen Do Photographer: Derek Kettela
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. Jacket by Alo. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pura. Jacket by Retrofête. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top and swimsuit by Jaded London. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Indah. Pants by Selezza. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. Boots by INUIKII / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top and swimsuit by Jaded London. Boots by Thursday Boot Company. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pura. Jacket by Retrofête. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Hanne Bloch. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. Jacket by Alo. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Indah. Pants by Selezza. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pura. Jacket by Retrofête. Boots by Hunter. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Jacket by Alo. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Hanne Bloch. Jacket by Retrofete. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Indah. Pants by Selezza. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pura. Jacket by Retrofête. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Hanne Bloch. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated