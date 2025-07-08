Jasmine Sanders Serves Vacation Goals in Blue Strapless Bikini With the Prettiest Detail
Following a very busy spring, Jasmine Sanders is enjoying some R&R in the Caribbean and we’re totally envious of her sunny, tropical vacation.
The SI Swimsuit Legend, who made her debut in the magazine in 2019 with a stunning photo shoot in Costa Rica, followed up her return to the fold this May with her return to the catwalk for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami. Now, she’s taking some time off to relax on the beach and indulge in refreshing drinks as she takes a break from her busy schedule.
Sanders celebrated her 34th birthday at the end of June and wasted no time heading to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic—to not only enjoy some downtime but also share some serious swimwear fashion inspiration. Take her latest bikini look, for example:
Wearing a simply stunning blue shiny bandeau bikini and matching cover-up shawl, Sanders looked like she was born for the beach while walking gracefully in the sand. Our personal favorite part of her look is the gorgeous gold star detailing on the top of the two-piece, serving as a fashion statement and a clasp to keep the item together.
Accessorizing with aviator sunglasses and a pink cocktail in hand, Sanders proved she was made for vacation—and as her caption states, she’s trying to keep going back.
“Manifesting this energy for the rest of the year 🌊✨,” commented one of her followers, a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.
Since touching down in the Dominican Republic at the end of last month, Sanders has been the gift that keeps on giving with her many Instagram posts. From a neon bikini with a matching skirt and bucket hat to an all-black look for a nearby excursion, we can’t get enough of this model and content creator’s latest fashion game.
It’s not surprising Sanders knows a thing or two about swimsuits, considering the fact that she’s posed for SI Swimsuit a total of seven times. After her debut in Costa Rica, she traveled to Bali in 2020, Tampa, Fla., in 2021, Belize in 2022, Puerto Rico in 2023, Hollywood, Fla., in 2024—for the special “Legends” photo shoot—and Switzerland in 2025.
Being initiated into the class of brand legends for the 60th anniversary issue last year was a milestone for Sanders, who called the shoot, where she posed alongside 26 other influential models, “invigorating.”
“It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend,” she told us.