Returning SI Swim Legend Jasmine Sanders Was a Floral Beachside Dream in Puerto Rico
Jasmine Sanders, affectionately known online as “Golden Barbie,” has once again claimed her place in the spotlight with her latest SI Swimsuit feature. The seasoned brand star, who first appeared in the magazine in 2019, earning the Rookie of the Year title, landed a coveted cover girl moment after her 2020 photo shoot in Bali. Now she’s set to make her highly anticipated return in the 2025 issue, her seventh consecutive appearance in the magazine.
Fresh off a breathtaking feature with photographer Derek Kettela, Sanders showcased her versatility by posing amidst the stunning winter landscapes of Switzerland. The icy backdrop served as a striking contrast to her warm glow and sleek swimwear looks, creating a visual masterpiece.
The 33-year-old, who cemented her status as an official brand “legend” when she posed alongside 26 fellow franchise icons last year, in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue, often expresses how thankful she is for her SI Swimsuit sisterhood.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend,” she gushed while on location in Hollywood, Fla. with photographer Yu Tsai for the 2024 publication.
The German-born, South Carolina native first gained popularity as a Tumblr creator and began modeling at the age of 13. She has since created a community of more than 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and uses her platform to advocate for self-love and mental health awareness.
Whether she’s basking in the sun on a tropical beach or embracing the chill of the Alps, Sanders continues to embody the bold, confident energy that defines SI Swimsuit. Her latest shoot is a testament to her enduring presence in the industry and her ability to captivate with both her timeless beauty and undeniable charisma.
But today, we’re looking back at one of her stunning, summery beachside pics from her 2023 photo shoot with Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Sanders was a floral tropical vacation dream in a vibrant blue, white and green floral stringy two piece from SHOP BALLOU, which is no longer available. But, never fear, we’ve got you covered just in time for Spring Break with other feminine floral options at multiple price points. Get the look below.
