Jasmine Sanders’s Deep Burgundy Two-Piece Is Our Latest Swimwear Must-Have

The model sported the simple triangle swimsuit during her 2023 brand photo shoot in Puerto Rico.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

It’s been over a year since model Jasmine Sanders traveled to Puerto Rico for her fifth consecutive SI Swimsuit feature. And despite the time that has passed and the various other new swimwear styles that have come onto the market, we’re still thinking about a very specific set from the model’s 2023 photo shoot in the tropical destination.

The two-piece in question was simple enough in form—it was a classic triangle bikini from Myra Swim, a high-quality swimwear brand dedicated to crafting year-round styles that look (and feel) good. The Sofia Top ($110) and Jocelyn Bottoms ($110) are certainly that. Available in a range of hues, the set is the perfect classic complement to a day by the beach or pool.

It’s a no-frills sort of swimsuit that both offers a flattering silhouette and—if you opt for the “Cairo” shade like Sanders—comes in a stunning deep burgundy hue (the sort of neutral, but unique color that will never really go out of style).

Myra Swim Sofia Top, $110 and Jocelyn Bottom, $110 (myraswim.com)

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Necklace by Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Myra Swim’s Sofia Top is a simple take on the classic triangle bikini. Complete with thin string ties and slight ruching throughout, the look is designed to flatter. Pair it with the matching Jocelyn Bottom for the full stunning look. With adjustable tie sides, these bottoms offer just the right fit, no matter what.

All of that is to say, this set is an absolute classic—and a purchase you won’t regret.

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

