Jasmine Sanders’s Deep Burgundy Two-Piece Is Our Latest Swimwear Must-Have
It’s been over a year since model Jasmine Sanders traveled to Puerto Rico for her fifth consecutive SI Swimsuit feature. And despite the time that has passed and the various other new swimwear styles that have come onto the market, we’re still thinking about a very specific set from the model’s 2023 photo shoot in the tropical destination.
The two-piece in question was simple enough in form—it was a classic triangle bikini from Myra Swim, a high-quality swimwear brand dedicated to crafting year-round styles that look (and feel) good. The Sofia Top ($110) and Jocelyn Bottoms ($110) are certainly that. Available in a range of hues, the set is the perfect classic complement to a day by the beach or pool.
It’s a no-frills sort of swimsuit that both offers a flattering silhouette and—if you opt for the “Cairo” shade like Sanders—comes in a stunning deep burgundy hue (the sort of neutral, but unique color that will never really go out of style).
Myra Swim Sofia Top, $110 and Jocelyn Bottom, $110 (myraswim.com)
Myra Swim’s Sofia Top is a simple take on the classic triangle bikini. Complete with thin string ties and slight ruching throughout, the look is designed to flatter. Pair it with the matching Jocelyn Bottom for the full stunning look. With adjustable tie sides, these bottoms offer just the right fit, no matter what.
All of that is to say, this set is an absolute classic—and a purchase you won’t regret.