Jasmine Tookes Serves Legs for Days in Chocolate Brown Coat Perfect for Fall
Jasmine Tookes knows the best method to crafting a perfect fall outfit is a trench coat or incorporating chocolate brown elements. And, the most foolproof way to put together an outfit is to combine the two. That‘s exactly what the supermodel did with her latest series of Instagram photos, which seem straight out of a high-fashion mood board.
The 33-year-old donned a gorgeous deep brown leather trench coat complete with a belted cinched waist and a lush fur collar. She served legs for days by wearing nothing but sheer black tights beneath the outerwear, sourced from Paris-based brand NOUR HAMMOUR.
Photographed by Andie Jane, the California native was was captured outside a grand gold-paned floor-to-ceiling window entrance. Tookes showed off her sleek, effortlessly chic fashion sense and lean, slender figure in the snaps.
The coat’s rich chocolate tone beautifully complemented the luxurious backdrop, while its glossy leather texture added depth and dimension to the outfit. To complete the look, Tookes rocked a pair of sleek pointed-toe black stilettos from Gianvito Rossi, further elongating her already statuesque frame. Her accessories were minimal but powerful, including chunky black YSL sunglasses that added an air of mystery, glamorous gold textured earrings from Lili Claspe, a massive David Yurman diamond ring and burgundy nails, further contributing to the dreamy autumn vibes.
The mom of one, who shares her daughter with husband Juan David Borrero, opted for a bronzed, sultry glam look, including feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones and a matte, plump berry lip.
“Gilded chocolate 🤎,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who is the cofounder of activewear brand JOJA, captioned the Sept. 30 carousel.
“Stunning beauty 😍,” Tatianna Merritt commented.
“She is straight out from Pinterest,” one fan chimed.
“All pics EATTTTT, but that first pic is Fierce 🖤😍😍🔥,” another declared.
“Stunning! Every single shot! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” someone else agreed.
Tookes was recently tapped to be the face and inspiration of fashion retailer Meshki’s latest line, full of “timeless and classic pieces you need in your closet.”
The The Jasmine Tookes x Meshki edit ranges in pricing from $55 to $225 and is sold exclusively at Meshki.com. It features everything from matching sets to evening wear to corpcore staples, handpicked by the model and style icon herself.
“From sleek silhouettes to statement accessories, this edit captures the essence of Jasmine’s chic, understated aesthetic,” the brand wrote. “It’s a perfect balance of classic sophistication and contemporary flair, offering you the chance to channel her effortlessly polished look in your own wardrobe.”