Alan Bersten Has the Sweetest Words to Describe His Partnership, Friendship With Ilona Maher
Dancing With the Star pro and choreographer Alan Bersten attended SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue celebration in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, where the brand also commemorated his dance partner Ilona Maher’s September digital issue cover. The 30-year-old came out to support the Olympic rugby player, with whom he has become close friends and a huge fan of through the reality competition series.
“There are so many best parts [about working with Maher], honestly. She is the most down to earth person ever,” Bersten tells us on the red carpet. “She works really hard. She just exudes vibrance and energy and just makes everyone smile.”
The duo get better and better each week, and their most recent dance, a quickstep, earned Maher and Bersten their first score of 10 this season. When it comes to his favorites thus far, it’s definitely a top contender and super “fun” dance for Bersten. He’s also really excited for their upcoming Viennese waltz and paso doble during the DWTS semi-finals on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
“She looks gorgeous in the Viennese waltz,” Bersten gushes, adding that he’s feeling “really happy” as he and Maher head into the next round. “She’s awesome. We’re really excited to be here.”
Maher‘s sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, as well as her rugby teammate Nicole Heavirland and DWTS pals Joey Graziadei, Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Rylee Arnold also attended the SI Swimsuit event at Dante Beverly Hills to celebrate with Maher.
“Dancing with the Stars is such a family, it’s such a family show, and also, like, we are a family on the show, whether it’s the pros or celebrities,” Maher, 28, tells us on the red carpet. “So to have them here supporting me, there is no question that they’d want to be here. So it’s amazing.“
Maher has always been a positive force, but she has truly captured America’s heart this year. She brought home Team USA‘s first bronze medal in rugby sevens with her teammates at the Paris games this summer, less than a month before her SI Swimsuit cover debut.
The Vermont native uses her platform to advocate for women in sports, champion body positivity and share her fun, witty sense of humor. She is a true trailblazer and is changing the narrative about what it means to be a female athlete. With her signature motto, “Beast, Beauty, Brains,” Maher is inspiring a generation of young girls to chase their dreams.