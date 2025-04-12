Jennifer Lopez Dons Fitted Leotard, Says Her Body Is ‘Better Than Ever’
Jennifer Lopez recently took a moment to reflect on gratitude—and showed off her sculpted figure in the process. The musician, actress and beauty mogul shared a stunning mirror selfie on Instagram, as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a plunging black V-neck jumpsuit that hugged her famous curves and showed off her toned arms and tiny waist.
“Gratitude check-in ✨,” The 55-year-old wrote under the post, which featured a short and sweet list: “1. My body — working hard but still better than ever. 2. The people who keep my heart full. 3. The little moments that become the best memories.”
As fans flooded the comments to praise the “Let’s Get Loud” and “On the Floor” singer’s timeless beauty and grounded outlook, the triple-threat icon reminded everyone that strength and self-love are always worth celebrating. The two-time Grammy-nominated artist ended her caption with a thoughtful call to action, asking her followers, “What are you grateful for today?”
“For you 🔥 and Summer Tour in my City Warsaw😍,” Marolia Nowak commented.
“I’m grateful that after everything the haters put you through last year, you never gave up and came back stronger!,” Edgardo Luis Rivera exclaimed.
“You ❤️,” Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas declared.
“Miss you so much! And always grateful for you 💕, Tera Perez wrote.
“my loveeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Deniz Şevval added.
“Mama lookin’ GOOD! Im hyped for Up All Night - IM SO READY! 🥹🤍🕺🏻🪩,” one fan chimed, referencing Lopez’s upcoming tour.
“We need some JLo workout videos 😍,” someone begged.
“I'’m grateful for the little joys I found throughout the day! My friends, my amazing mom, and the sunshine lolI love you to the moon and back 🥹❤️✨,” another gushed.
Lopez posed with one hand on her hip and the other holding her phone, snapping a confident, sultry shot in a softly lit room. Her honey-brown locks were pulled into a floppy bun, secured with a claw clip, while her signature curtain bangs framed her radiant face. The glow didn’t stop there—her glam featured a flawless base, bronzed lids, sculpted cheekbones, wispy lashes and a glossy nude-brown lip.
The mom of two, who shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, continues to make headlines with her beauty line JLo Beauty and spirits brand Delola Cocktails, as well as new acting roles including Unstoppable, Atlas and most recently 2025 musical/thriller Kiss of the Spider Woman.