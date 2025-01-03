Jennifer Lopez Brings the Heat to Ring in New Year With Black Bikini, Cowboy Hat and Furry Tall Boots
To celebrate the holiday season, Jennifer Lopez and her friends and family enjoyed a wintery getaway to Aspen, Colo. where she enjoyed the scenic views, made snowmen and embraced warm-weather fashion. Rocking oversized beanies, down coats and cowboy hats, the 55-year-old braced the cold temperatures in ultimate style, proving every occasion is her runway. The A-lister, whose latest film Unstoppable was released in select theaters in December ahead of a Jan. 16 Prime Video drop, went all out to celebrate the end of the year and took to Instagram to document the whole thing.
Sharing a video to the song “DAYLIGHT DOOM” by MOTO BANDIT, Lopez looked happier than ever in the compilation of clips and photos from the festive trip. “We’ll be back Aspen ❄️🎄⛷️☃️,” the mom of two captioned her post shared with her whopping 249 million followers. Taking to her Instagram story, the This Is Me... Now: A Love Story writer and star also reshared a particularly sultry photo in case you missed it in her vacation recap, showing her flaunting her incredible figure.
Rocking a black bikini featuring feminine gold accents, Lopez posed expertly, also donning a black cowboy hat, furry brown and black boots and gold jewelry. Just in case you needed the reminder that the New York City native has still got it, all she has to do is share new photos on social media. She looks amazing.
Fans, friends and fellow celebrities were quick to jump into Lopez’s comments section in her Aspen video, seen below, wishing her a happy New Year and complimenting her latest ‘fits. “Ahhh look at you🥹 looks like yous had the best time. 🤍,” one wrote, with another adding, “Bikini. Fur Boots. And cow boy hat 😍 I love it! Look gorgeous Jen🤍.”
“It’s the bikini picture with the cowboy hat for me! 😍 SLAY mama! 🔥,” actor Yasmany Lopez commented.
“Brought the 🔥 to aspen 👏,” wrote another.
Like most years, Lopez has so much to celebrate when reflecting on 2024. Her latest album, This Is Me... Now, which served as a sequel album to 2022’s This Is Me... Then, was released at the start of 2024, followed by her deeply personal Prime Video companion films This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Along with her musical endeavors, which also included a performance on Saturday Night Live, she had two additional movies release last year with Netflix’s Atlas in May and the premiere of Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
The Grammy Award nominee truly never stops, and even on her vacations she doesn’t go a day without a slay—as evidenced by her Aspen video drop.