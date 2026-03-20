Jessica Alba’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

When it comes to sharing stunning seaside looks on social media, Jessica Alba is on another level.

Millennials will remember the actress for her multiple iconic movie roles in the early 2000s, including Sin City, Honey and the Fantastic Four franchise—pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Alba continued to star in movies and TV projects over the years, she also found success in the beauty and wellness space after co-founding The Honest Company in 2012.

On top of all of that, she’s also a prolific philanthropist, working with multiple charities, including (but not limited to) Clothes Off Our Back, Habitat for Humanity and Baby2Baby, the latter of which she works as a board member and ambassador.

Alba has also remained a fan favorite in the fashion world, often sharing snapshots of her laid back, everyday style on Instagram alongside her glamorous red carpet-ready looks to the delight of her 22.1 million followers. Naturally, several of these have also included stylish swimwear moments, as the actress regularly documents her travels to various tropical locations, always taking her loyal fans along for the ride.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite bikinis, swimsuits and seaside styles Alba has rocked over the last few years, creating the perfect spring-ready style inspiration lookbook in the process!

Alba’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

When it comes to her signature swimwear style, Alba opts for cool, comfortable pieces that match her more general, everyday style. If her Instagram profile is any metric to go by, bikinis remain her cut of choice, especially those with unique patterns, earthy shades and simple-but-chic silhouettes. Still, that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to rocking a unique one-piece or alternative seaside look should the occasion call for it, keeping her overall aesthetic equal parts eclectic and effortless.

Giving a peace sign by the pool in a cocoa and white bikini

Styling a monochromatic swimsuit and skirt by the beach

Enjoying a tasty beverage in a textured green two-piece

Proving animal print will always be chic on “the perfect summer day”

Keeping it cool in a white bandeau and gorgeous green cover-up

Entering her “BRAT” era in a classic black bikini

Posing in pretty pink pastels with plenty of gold accessories

Switching it up with a timeless cherry print and oversized sunnies

Embracing Y2K vibes by the pool a neon pink mini dress

Celebrating Earth Day on the shoreline in an adventure-ready ensemble

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