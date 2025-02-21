Jessie James Decker’s Cupshe Collection Is ‘Sunny, Flirty, Fabulous’ and Inspired by Her Love for Italy
Inspired by the breezy glamour of European summers, Jessie James Decker’s new Cupshe x Jessie James Decker with Kittenish Collection: Kissed By The Sun delivers timeless swimwear and apparel perfect for any getaway. The country-pop star and entrepreneur has long been known for her bold, feminine style, and now she’s bringing that signature aesthetic to a 31-piece launch filled with vacation-ready staples.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Teaming up with the global brand, the 36-year-old designed a lineup of bikinis, one-pieces, swim cover-ups, dresses and jumpsuits—all embodying the sun-soaked and vibrant charm of her favorite coastal escapes.
For Decker, the vision for this collection came from the carefree elegance of women she admires on the beaches and streets of Italy. “This collection really does feel inspired by the beautiful women I see walking through Capri,” she tells SI Swimsuit. Her personal style also played a major role in the design process, ensuring that every piece felt both chic and practical. “I always go into design with the mindset of, ‘Would I wear this?’ and if the answer is no, I don’t typically go for it,” she says. One standout is a little black one-piece swimsuit that she believes belongs in every woman’s suitcase. “It’s classic and will never go out of style. The material and cut of the neckline will look gorgeous on every woman.”
Provence Sun Black One-Piece, $37.99 (cupshe.com)
Decker describes the collection’s aesthetic as simple yet still eye-catching, and perfect for any beachside adventure. “Sunny, flirty, and fabulous,” she says, summing up the playful yet sophisticated silhouettes that define the lineup. Each piece pairs seamlessly with her go-to accessories—a baseball cap and a pair of cool shades—for an easy, polished look. But beyond style, the mom of four aimed to create a collection that makes every woman feel comfortable and beautiful, reinforcing the inclusive approach that defines her own clothing brand.
“I’m excited for Kittenish to collaborate with Cupshe on this swimwear line. At Kittenish, we share the same vision—empowering women to feel confident, beautiful, and stylish without breaking the bank,” Decker said in a press release. “We believe in creating pieces that celebrate every woman and every body, at any stage of life. For this collection, I drew inspiration from my travels to the Mediterranean—the vibrant colors, stunning prints, and effortless beauty of the coast. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”
This shared vision made her collaboration with Cupshe a natural fit, bringing together two brands committed to making women feel the best in what they wear.
Cupshe’s senior marketing director Jessie Han echoed Decker’s enthusiasm, celebrating the collaboration’s fresh, uplifting aesthetic. “Jessie is truly unstoppable—a mom of four, singer, songwriter, author, and founder—she does it all with passion and grace,” Han said. “The Kissed by the Sun collection celebrates our shared creativity, bringing warmth and confidence to every woman who wears it.”
Check out some of our favorites from the drop below, shop the full collection here and browse the entire site at cupshe.com.
When in Rome Abstract Bikini Set, $37.99 (cupshe.com)
This beautiful red and white set might be our favorite. It features a super flattering balconette bra-style top and sculpting high-leg bottoms.
Garden of Gaia Floral Bikini Set, $37.99 (cupshe.com)
This is the cutest vintage-inspired floral bikini and it just screams summer vacation.
Eros’ Arrow Two-Toned Monokini Swimsuit, $33.99 (cupshe.com)
“There was a bright citrus-colored one-piece with cutouts that I was really unsure about,” Decker shared with SI Swimsuit. “After trying on the sample, I decided to go for it, even though it wasn’t something I would typically choose. I’m proud of being a little bold with this one because, looking back at the campaign shoot, it’s now one of my favorites.”