Jessie Murph Channels ‘60s Vibes in Breathtaking Bridal Two-Piece
Jessie Murph knows how to rock a throwback look in optimal style, and her latest photo shoot only serves to solidify that claim.
The 20-year-old singer has had a massive 2025 so far. She recently joined SI Swimsuit for the first time in Miami, Fla., for a couple of incredible live performances during the brand’s runway show at Swim Week back in May, where she partied with several SI Swimsuit staples on and off the catwalk. And this month, she’s celebrating the release of her sophomore album Sex Hysteria, which will be released on July 18.
But aside from her music, the Alabama native is also quickly becoming known for her incredible vintage sense of style, and her recent photo shoot with Numéro Netherlands magazine highlights her truly unique taste.
Check out Murph’s Instagram post here!
Donning a bridal-esque two-piece set complete with a veil, there’s no denying the singer is serving up some serious Priscilla Presley vibes for this cover shot. The white-two piece set featured a fabulous fringe, as well as some silver accents for added sparkle, texture and flair. Murph’s hair was styled in a signature ‘60s beehive, while her makeup was concentrated on bold and graphic eyes, flushed cheeks and pink lips.
But this look wasn’t the only jaw-dropping snapshot photographed by Dana Trippe for the feature. Other outfits curated by stylist Danyul Brown and assistant Haley Lux included a floor-length mirrored gown, a crop top and checkered shorts combo paired with knee-high go-go boots and a striped black and white one-piece bodysuit styled with matching booties.
Still, our favorite photo from the entire collection might just be the fitted cream-colored corset mini dress she wore for one image, which was accessorized with a thick pearl choker necklace and styled so her long, dark hair was pulled up into a curly bun with her thick curtain bangs on full display.
And Murph is no stranger to magazine features, as she also recently sat down with Rolling Stone to chat about her forthcoming album, where she opened up about her past struggles balancing what she felt comfortable sharing in her music versus what was expected nowadays from artists.
“You do receive pressure from the label and people on your team to be more autobiographical,” she told the magazine. “So I had some talks before this album, and that was a concern: ‘You don’t really talk about yourself.’ And I realized they were right. I never really talked about the past, and I’ve had an interesting upbringing, so that’s something I felt pressure to do a little bit on this album. Once I did, I realized it was something I was holding myself back from out of fear.”
And we can’t wait to hear what Murph will share with us when the album drops later this month!