Before She Tied the Knot, Lauren Chan Channeled Seaside Bride in Bermuda for Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Cover
In case you missed it, Lauren Chan is officially a “Sadie (Sadie, married lady)!”
The three-time SI Swimsuit model tied the knot with her partner—and the self-proclaimed “2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Husband of the Year”—Hayley Kosan in New York City this month. The pair were wed in a chic city hall ceremony before joining their friends and loved ones for a stylish, rowdy party in the East Village to celebrate their love on Oct. 18.
But before she made her way down the aisle, Chan joined SI Swimsuit for a sun-soaked shoot in Bermuda, photographed by Ben Watts. The model went on to be selected as one of four cover stars for the 2025 issue alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne. And—as fate would have it—many of the swimsuits Chan wore for her shoot had a bit of a bridal feel to them.
Luxe swimwear, romantic settings and a full-circle moment
Taking to the shores of Bermuda, surrounded by warm sands and lush rock formations, Chan was a vision in a cascading collection of crisp white and cream-colored swimsuits—like this flirty, flouncy bikini by Mare Perpetua—with many matching accessories used to add glamour and shine. Overall, her styling for the shoot had a soft, romantic touch thanks to the muted color palette combined with the model’s striking glam, resulting in an aesthetic that was equal parts elegant and edgy.
And the air of romance around Chan’s third shoot with the brand proved to be fitting, as the model had previously opened up about her love life and sexuality with the magazine. In 2023, she penned an essay published in that year’s issue titled “How I Came Out, Got Divorced and Landed in SI Swimsuit,” in which she shared her personal story about coming out as a queer woman and coming into herself as a result.
“So, why did I decide to come out with SI Swimsuit?” Chan wrote. “I spent my career representing women who look like me—and I’m ready for a chapter in which I get to celebrate us for who we are on the inside, too. That’s the SI Swimsuit mission, and they’ve been hugely successful in moving our culture forward with it.”
Here comes the bride
A little under two years after her essay and debut shoot in the Dominican Republic hit newsstands, Chan announced on Instagram that she had gotten engaged to longtime partner Kosan, sharing a carousel of adorable snapshots on her account in March of this year. According to a piece documenting their special day in The New York Times, the two first met during a casting in 2019—Chan attending as a model and Kosan as a director—and Chan noted that she felt an instant connection to Kosan. The rest, as they say, is history.
With all of this in mind, it’s pretty remarkable to see the swimwear chosen for Chan’s 2025 shoot and the way it aligns with a classic wedding aesthetic, serving up some serious seaside bride vibes months before she and Kosan even got engaged. Still, don’t take just our word for it, as it wasn’t us alone who felt the styling for the shoot was kismet!
“I will say that this year’s styling was my favorite,” Chan told SI Swimsuit after she learned she’d be a cover model for 2025. “It’s a little bridal, and I just got engaged, so I felt that special spark of the universe winking at us. We got beautiful weather, it was Bermuda, it was the perfect team, so it did feel special.”