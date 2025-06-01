Jessie Murph 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Jessie Murph performs at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, where models Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin walk.
The 20-year-old Alabama native is on the rise in the world of country pop with songs like “Blue Strips” and her collaboration with Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones.” After being discovered online through covers and original songs posted on TikTok and YouTube, Murph released her debut studio album in 2024. She joins the SI Swimsuit Runway Show to perform during Swim Week 2025.
SI Swimsuit is back for another Swim Week in Miami, Fla., taking over the W South Beach on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31. In addition to the runway show, the brand hosted a brunch, presented by MINI, a Beach Club, presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party. Our official Swim Week partners joined us for pop-ups and activations, as did SI Swimsuit models and fresh faces to the brand.