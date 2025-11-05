Jasmine Sanders’s 2025 SI Swim Shoot Screamed City Chic—Shop Its Most Daring Look
Since her 2019 debut in the fold, Jasmine Sanders hasn’t left SI Swimsuit readers’ sights. And, while it has been six years since the “Golden Barbie” first graced the magazine from the shores of Costa Rica—and earned a Rookie of the Year title following the photoshoot with James Macari—her latest brand feature is just as radiant.
Sanders joined two-time brand model and 2023 Swim Search cowinner, Penny Lane, along with 2025 rookies, Elisha and Renee Herbert, to explore the streets of Zurich, Switzerland, for the magazine’s most-recent issue. Amidst the megalopolis, the SI Swimsuit Legend, who earned the nod a year prior in Hollywood, Fla., sported a swimwear duo that we’re still thinking about six months later.
Shop the look
On-location, Sanders paired two teeny garments to create an ultra-dynamic swimwear display. For her top, she showcased Brazilian apparel label Adriana Degreas’ Solid Tulle Bandeau Bikini, which is still on the market today—though its small size is currently sold out. The $380 sheer, two-tone top exhibits “tulle accents and hand-applied tortoiseshell acrylic details,” its site reads.
The model’s Pamela Dark Brown Bottoms ($119) by Bananhot were pulled high onto her hips, and the bikini bottoms also shined with dainty gold hardware.
For the rest of the her outfit, a duo of statement items stole the show. To keep warm, the brand staple stuck her arms into the comfy sleeves of a super furry Adrienne Landau jacket. On her feet, she repped a pair of chunky taupe IN boots, sticking to the neutral tones of the daytime look.
And while Sanders’s suit left little to the imagination, that’s actually a preferred style for the Germany-born, South Carolina-raised model. “Less is more,” Sanders told us at Swim Week in Miami, roughly two weeks after the 2025 issue dropped. We chatted with the brand legend before she walked in her fourth SI Swimsuit Runway Show. She graced the catwalk in 2019, 2021 and 2022, before touching down again at the W South Beach—where she sported swimwear looks from Toxic Sadie and Ola Vida on the catwalk this year.
Additionally, the model noted that the three-word phrase actually dates back to a piece of advice that she received from the magazine’s editor in chief, MJ Day. “She always told me my body looks better in something smaller,” Sanders continued. “And I will forever take that note.”