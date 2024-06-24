Jilly Anais Offers Expert Advice for Accessorizing Your Two-Piece This Summer
When it comes to accessorizing a swimsuit, a cute cover-up is a natural, casual go-to. But when it comes to truly styling swimwear, Jilly Anais is the queen of elevated beachwear.
Earlier this month, we caught up with the content creator, model and musician during Miami Swim Week, where Anais walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach. The Texas native, who has some great new music on the horizon, gave us the best advice for styling a bikini this summer.
“I feel like little bracelets, rings and necklaces are essentials,” Anais shares. “I think that’s always a go-to, and earrings. I’m an earrings girl. So I feel like if you have on a dainty little necklace, dainty studs and little bracelets, I feel like it takes your look and elevates your look times a hundred.”
She’s also onboard the resurgence of body chains, which have been spotted on celebrities like Hailey Bieber and SI Swimsuit’s own Sixtine, who love pairing the delicate accessory with their swimwear.
“I love body chains,” Anais says. “Funnily enough, I used to wear body chains like seven, eight years ago, all the time. And now I see them coming back. I’m like, I need to go get me some. I was already on the trend, so I need to be one of the first to bring it back.”
So there you have it! The next time you hit the beach or get ready for a day at the pool, be sure to incorporate a few dainty bracelets and necklaces into your look, along with a pair of stud earrings. Shop our favorite belly chains to really elevate your look here.