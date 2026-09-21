Jocelyn Corona’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

A rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she posed for a stunning gallery of images captured along the West Coast of Mexico. The styling on set was inspired by the 1980s, featuring vintage statement accessories, high-cut one-pieces and colorblocked swimsuits.

We had the opportunity to chat with Corona earlier this summer when she participated in a Swim Edit newsletter-exclusive Q&A, where she noted that posing for this year’s issue was “Genuinely a dream come true!” She added, “Nothing can really prepare you for what it’s like to be part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit world. From the moment I found out, I was overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement. It’s been one of the most incredible experiences of my life, and I’m so honored to have been part of it.”

Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Corona is known for her body-positive content and collaborations with brands like Fenty Beauty, L’Oréal, Marc Jacobs, Pandora and Jean Paul Gaultier. She is also often a staple on the runway during events like New York Fashion Week, where the 28-year-old model has collaborated with designers such as Christian Siriano. Corona, who credits her mom with inspiring her love of fashion from a very early age, told us that she has been “mesmerized” by fashion since she was a little girl.

“I love watching fashion documentaries and runway shows, and I make a point to support independent designers whenever I can. I find inspiration everywhere because I admire beauty in all its forms,” Corona stated. “Being on set every day also plays a huge part in how I see and enjoy style. I enjoy watching someone expressing themselves authentically through what they wear and I love discovering and celebrating every angle of fashion.”

Whether she’s on the clock or not, one thing is for certain—Corona will always nail her swimwear style. From sultry bikinis to edgy one-pieces, the Guadalajara, Mexico, native has a great sense of style, often pairing her beachside looks with staple accessories like sun hats, cool cover-ups and bold jewelry. Below, we’ve assembled just a few of Corona’s best bikini moments through the years.

Summering in Italy

Taking a dip in Spain

One-piece wonder

Strutting the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week

“The night before the runway at one of the Swim Week events, I had the most amazing pep talk from the one and only MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief],” Corona told us earlier this summer. “Her words made such a huge impact on me. The message she shared, the energy she brought, the purpose behind everything and the emphasis on representation and my story all meant so much.

“Walking that runway felt bigger than just a fashion show, it felt like being part of something truly meaningful. It was honestly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’ll never forget.”

Her SI Swimsuit rookie feature

Sunbathing in Puerto Rico

Gorgeous in gingham

Matching the turquoise waters in Fiji

Coordinated accessories

Patterned swimwear

Trendy sheer cover-up

Strapless swimwear

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