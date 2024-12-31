Jordan Chiles Is ‘Just a Girl’ in Latest Ab-Bearing, Underwear Revealing ‘Fit Check
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is saying goodbye to 2024 in style as the always-fashionable athlete took to Instagram this week to show off her latest look. Signing off with a kiss, the 23-year-old posed with puckered lips as she placed her hands on her head, giving her followers just a glimpse at her impressive abs and Diesel underwear. She rocked a mustard yellow zip-up hoodie, unzipped, revealing a black sleeveless crop top. To complete her casual yet deliberate ‘fit, Chiles wore denim knee-length shorts with embellishments on each leg and black fuzzy tall boots.
Who else is doing it like Chiles? Not many. The Olympian, who competed in the Summer Games in Paris this year, showed off her shoulder tattoos in the next photo in her Instagram carousel below as she stuck her tongue out, and in the next, she pulled up her underwear to show off the iconic logo. The final shot saw Chiles looking directly at the camera with a gorgeous smolder as she placed her hands in her pockets. As the sneak peek photos from her SI Swimsuit debut—which will appear in the 2025 magazine—have proved, the Oregon native is certainly a natural model in addition to being an accomplished gymnast.
“I’m just a girl… muah 💋,” Chiles captioned the post shared with her 1.5 million followers.
“Baddie,” fellow ULCA gymnast Paige Anastasi commented.
“You're THAT girl 😍,” one added, with another echoing the comment with a, “You're definitely that girl Jordan Chiles.”
“Looking good as always 😍😍,” said another.
“yea THAT girl 😍🔥,” content creator Shataya James wrote.
For the holidays, Chiles went comfy with a matching white knit zip-up sweater and pants look, perfectly leaning into wintery, festive aesthetics. “roses are red , christmas is white, never thought I’d be this pretty tonight 🎄,” she captioned her photo series by the tree last week.
When Chiles is not owning Instagram, she’s continuing to be a trailblazer in the world of gymnastics and college athletics. Currently attending UCLA, the mental health advocate competes with the Bruins gymnastics team, where she helped the squad win two NCAA championships. This summer, Chiles was awarded bronze at the Paris Olympics, but unfortunately, after further review, her medal was stripped from her. In September, the talented star filed an appeal to the Supreme Court in response to the decision.
While speaking with host Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show in November, Chiles opened up about the “very, very difficult time” she’s had since the 2024 Olympics. Despite the heartbreak of having her medal taken from her, however, the internet personality was sure to express her hope moving forward. “I’ll be able to overcome this. And I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘You know what? That was just a portion of my story, but it’s the truth,’” she stated.
Though 2024 was a monumental year for Chiles, here’s to hoping 2025 is even better. You can catch her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the May issue. In the meantime, stay tuned for more sneak peeks from her incredible photo shoot and look out for her memoir, I’m That Girl, out next spring.