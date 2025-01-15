Jordan Poyer’s Wife Rachel Bush Mesmerizes With Black Figure-Flaunting Micro Two-Piece
The wife of Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer knows how to turn heads. Rachel Bush, who is a model and entrepreneur, set Instagram ablaze this week when sharing her latest full-body selfie where she rocked an itty bitty black string bikini. The 27-year-old LeaLa Skincare founder and mom of one proved once again what a natural-born model she is, giving the camera a gorgeous smolder as she put her long, dark brown hair and tanned, toned figure on full display.
Complementing the black micro bikini from Andi Bagus, a favorite here at SI Swimsuit, Bush accessorized with green feather drop-down earrings, silver necklaces—one displaying her initials—and silver bracelets. She also showed off her silver rings, including some flashy bling on her ring finger. The content creator, who married Poyer in 2018 and gave birth to their first child together, a daughter named Aliyah, two years prior, proved her undeniable knockout status.
The Strip Bikini in Black, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
The barely-there suit comes in six additional colors if you’ve already got too many black swimwear pieces—though the classic color does go with everything. Keeping her caption short and sweet, Bush wrote “❤️🔥” alongside the stunning photo shared with her impressive 4.1 million followers.
As expected, fans and friends rushed to her comments section to send the influencer some love.
“Shhhheeeshhhhhh 🔥🔥🔥,” Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde’s wife Amanda wrote.
“Goddess of beauty and perfection👏👏👏,” a fan commented.
“Smoke showww 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍,” added lash artist Jenna Aiello.
“Just casually reminding us what a 10/10 is 😍🔥,” said another fan.
After not having posted to her Instagram grid in over month, others welcomed her back to the app.
Over the holidays, Bush was sure to share updates about the family’s traditions, including baking cookies and setting them out for Santa Claus. After Poyer signed with the Dolphins in May 2024, this Christmas marked their daughter’s first in Florida, and Bush captured how different it was. For starters, placing fake snow in the house to replicate Santa’s footprints was no longer logical, but she did it anyway to make Aliyah’s holiday all the more special. “It was almost 5 am when I realized we live in South Florida and this doesn’t really make sense now,” she joked on Instagram.
Before relocating to Florida, the family of three lived in New York while Poyer played for the Buffalo Bills.
In addition to her skincare brand, Bush sells her own merch consisting of loungewear and posters and she’s on exclusive content sites like Fanfix and OnlyFans.