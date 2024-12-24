4 Standout Swimwear Brands We Loved in 2024, As Featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including the release of Sports Illustrated’s swimwear line on Amazon.
Many of us may be bundled up this time of year, but there’s never a bad time to snag a new swimsuit. Particularly when that bikini or one-piece made an appearance in this year’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue.
One of the many highlights of our year, the fashion team’s selections for the 2024 magazine were trendy, chic and, in many cases, totally wearable IRL. The following pieces may look familiar, as brand stars sported these looks throughout the SI Swimsuit Issue this year. So, if you’re still looking to treat yourself a little this holiday season, take a look at the following suits and get ready to “add to cart.”
JMP the Label
Cabo Top, $84 and Cozumel Bottom, $98 (jmpthelabel.com)
No matter where your travels take you this holiday season, bring the heat in this red crochet two-piece, just like Kamie Crawford did in Belize.
Kingston One-Piece, $125 (jmpthelabel.com)
This stunning and strappy one-piece is brand legend Hunter McGrady’s cover look. While she rocked it in Mexico, you can stun in it just about anywhere.
Andi Bagus
Ringo Cheeky Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
Rookie Xandra Pohl stunned in this handmade crochet set in Belize. We adore the ring detail on both the top and bottom of this delicate set.
Zinnia Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
This suit is designed to look like “flowers floating on the skin,” and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne absolutely dazzled in this style in Portugal.
Sports Illustrated Swimwear
Sports Illustrated Women’s X-Back Underwire Bikini Top, $22.48 and Wide Band Leg High-Waist Bikini, $20.92 (amazon.com)
Chanel Iman posed for this year’s magazine in Belize in a white one-piece from the Sports Illustrated swimwear line. This set, also available in a number of different colors and patterns, has cute tie details in back and the high-waisted bottoms are universally flattering.
Hunza G
Bonnie Bikini, £185.00 (hunzag.com)
This one-size-fits-all brand has been an SI Swimsuit favorite for years, and we can’t get enough of the red-and-white striped two piece Christen Harper rocked in Portugal.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming days!