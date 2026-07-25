Kamie Crawford’s Beachside Bridal Look Is a Must-Have for Summer Bachelorette Parties
Kamie Crawford has been delighting fans all month by taking them along for her bachelorette party celebration through her photo drops on Instagram. And while the three-time SI Swimsuit star has sported a lot of stunning styles for the occasion, the all-white bikini she shared in a recent photo set might be our favorite—though we admit, we’re a little biased.
In a 20-photo set posted on Instagram earlier this week, the model and host rocked a crisp white bikini complete with a gorgeous veil for the ultimate beachside bridal look. In the playful snapshots, credited to Juna Studio by Angèle, Crawford posed in the radiant bikini on a boat while popping champagne and partying with friends. To see Crawford’s Instagram post, click here!
“I just love seeing this content. Keep it coming 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims penned in the comment section. Meanwhile, content creator Maya Allen added, “Obsessed with every era of yours, but your BRIDAL ERA!! Girl!!! 😍”
And we have good news for any brides-to-be who find themselves as obsessed with the model’s summer-ready bachelorette party look as we are: the brand responsible for the stunning style also commented, letting Crawford’s followers know precisely where to find the pieces. “A moment for you in our Mira & Harper Bow suit 😍💍,” Alt Swim declared in the comments, to which Crawford responded, “It was adorableee 🥹.”
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Shop Crawford’s bridal beachside look
Oh, you didn’t think we were going to make you find these items yourself, did you? We’ve gone ahead and compiled all the pieces needed to twin with Crawford’s bridal beachside look below—consider it our wedding gift to you, stylish stranger!
Mira Top, $116 (altswim.com)
As noted on the brand’s website, the Mira Top was “designed with a ruched bust, adjustable shoulder straps, and a secure back tie, this silhouette blends romance with functionality.” At the time of this article’s publication, it’s available in sizes XS through XL.
Harper Bow Bottom, $120 (altswim.com)
The adorable Harper Bow Bottom, which is also available in sizes XS through XL, was what Crawford paired the Mira Top with during her bachelorette getaway. And as if the sultry cut and sweet bow detail weren’t enough to win you over, Alt Swim also offers a personalization option wherein shoppers can “add your personal touch with personalization, from your new surname to your special date.”
Vellah Bridal Veil, $110 (altswim.com)
Finally, Crawford finished the look off with a veil—and it doesn’t get more bridal than that! The beautiful accessory features a satin bow and a flower embellished with pearls for an unforgettable addition to any beachside bridal look. And just like the bottoms, the Vellah Bridal Veil has personalization options to make it your own.
SI Swimsuit snaps: more beachside bridal style inspiration
Are you looking for even more inspiration for bridal beachside styles, whether you're planning for your bachelorette party or honeymoon? Check out six of our fave bridal-adjacent SI Swimsuit looks from over the years below for even more ideas on how to stand out on the beach and by the pool as a bride-to-be!
More SI Swimsuit
Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.