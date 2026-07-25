Kamie Crawford’s Beachside Bridal Look Is a Must-Have for Summer Bachelorette Parties

Kamie Crawford has been delighting fans all month by taking them along for her bachelorette party celebration through her photo drops on Instagram. And while the three-time SI Swimsuit star has sported a lot of stunning styles for the occasion, the all-white bikini she shared in a recent photo set might be our favorite—though we admit, we’re a little biased.

In a 20-photo set posted on Instagram earlier this week, the model and host rocked a crisp white bikini complete with a gorgeous veil for the ultimate beachside bridal look. In the playful snapshots, credited to Juna Studio by Angèle, Crawford posed in the radiant bikini on a boat while popping champagne and partying with friends. To see Crawford’s Instagram post, click here!

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklaces by Child of Wild and Eklexic. | Derek Kettela

“I just love seeing this content. Keep it coming 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims penned in the comment section. Meanwhile, content creator Maya Allen added, “Obsessed with every era of yours, but your BRIDAL ERA!! Girl!!! 😍”

And we have good news for any brides-to-be who find themselves as obsessed with the model’s summer-ready bachelorette party look as we are: the brand responsible for the stunning style also commented, letting Crawford’s followers know precisely where to find the pieces. “A moment for you in our Mira & Harper Bow suit 😍💍,” Alt Swim declared in the comments, to which Crawford responded, “It was adorableee 🥹.”

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Shop Crawford’s bridal beachside look

Oh, you didn’t think we were going to make you find these items yourself, did you? We’ve gone ahead and compiled all the pieces needed to twin with Crawford’s bridal beachside look below—consider it our wedding gift to you, stylish stranger!

Mira Top | Alt Swim

As noted on the brand’s website, the Mira Top was “designed with a ruched bust, adjustable shoulder straps, and a secure back tie, this silhouette blends romance with functionality.” At the time of this article’s publication, it’s available in sizes XS through XL.

Harper Bow Bottom | Alt Swim

The adorable Harper Bow Bottom, which is also available in sizes XS through XL, was what Crawford paired the Mira Top with during her bachelorette getaway. And as if the sultry cut and sweet bow detail weren’t enough to win you over, Alt Swim also offers a personalization option wherein shoppers can “add your personal touch with personalization, from your new surname to your special date.”

Vellah Bridal Veil | Alt Swim

Finally, Crawford finished the look off with a veil—and it doesn’t get more bridal than that! The beautiful accessory features a satin bow and a flower embellished with pearls for an unforgettable addition to any beachside bridal look. And just like the bottoms, the Vellah Bridal Veil has personalization options to make it your own.

SI Swimsuit snaps: more beachside bridal style inspiration

Are you looking for even more inspiration for bridal beachside styles, whether you're planning for your bachelorette party or honeymoon? Check out six of our fave bridal-adjacent SI Swimsuit looks from over the years below for even more ideas on how to stand out on the beach and by the pool as a bride-to-be!

Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MESHKI. Necklace by Alexis Bittar | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by DU CIEL. Dress by Ezili Swim. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Tanaye White was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. Necklace by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

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