Jocelyn Corona’s New Vacation Pics Share the Same Cinematic Energy as Her SI Swimsuit Debut

Jocelyn Corona has been taking fans along for her latest adventure via photos on Instagram, and we can’t get enough of the breathtaking views.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the model stopped by social media to share her latest photo drop, which featured a selection of snapshots so cinematic they easily could’ve been plucked right out of an Academy Award-winning film. Throughout the stunning 17-photo carousel, the stylish SI Swimsuit star posed among a multitude of luxurious landscapes in the Italian Alps, calling the getaway her “dream trip” in the caption.

And the trip appeared to be SI Swimsuit model-approved, with fellow brand stars Ilona Maher, Denise Bidot and Penny Lane all “liking” the photo set on Instagram. Lane also commented on the post, writing, “Love this fit on you!” To which Corona responded, “You would love it here!! My nature queen.”

Needless to say, the sweeping sights and stylish “nature queen” vibes of the carousel couldn’t help but take us back to Corona’s 2026 SI Swimsuit shoot. With this in mind, scroll on to check out a few of our favorite snapshots featuring similar lush landscapes and dynamic poses as those seen in Corona’s latest social media drop!

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

As noted above, Corona made her debut with the magazine in 2026, officially becoming a member of the SI Swimsuit family when the annual issue hit newsstands. She joined the magazine for her rookie shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where the model was photographed by James Macari in a colorful collection of designer swimsuits by beloved brands like La Blanca, Monday Swimwear, Away That Day and more.

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Blanca. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

While this stunning shoot marked Corona’s first time appearing in SI Swimsuit, it was far from her first proverbial rodeo, given that the model has been working in the fashion industry since she was just 16 years old. Now 28, Corona was in good company on set, posing before rock formations and mountainous views alongside fellow 2026 rookie Bethenny Frankel, 2026 cover star Tiffany Haddish and a multitude of returning brand staples, including Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader, Molly Sims and the aforementioned Maher.

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Regarding the overall vision behind the unforgettable feature, the SI Swimsuit style team said, “The location lent itself perfectly to the aesthetic: A dramatic desert landscape set against crystal clear waters made for a striking backdrop, while the contrasting swimsuit colors made everything feel vibrant and beautiful.” This was especially apparent in Corona’s incredible snapshots, which captured the boundless beauty of both the model and Mexico.

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

And Corona’s exciting year with SI Swimsuit didn’t stop there! Shortly after her in-print debut with the magazine hit newsstands, Corona reunited with the team in Miami, where she walked in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, which is now available to watch in full on Hulu and Disney+. To see Corona’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here!

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