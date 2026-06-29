Kamie Crawford’s Beautiful Bachelorette Look Reminded Us of Her 2023 SI Swimsuit Feature

Kamie Crawford recently gave fans a sneak peek at a custom dress she ordered from Brazil for her upcoming Bachelorette trip, and the sleek style definitely rang some bells for us!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 28, the three-time SI Swimsuit model showed off the gorgeous designer piece by Soul Sun Brazil, which she noted she planned to wear during her celebratory summer getaway in the next couple of weeks. The unique dress featured a sultry netted fabric throughout with ethereal-looking mother-of-pearl scalloped details on the bustline and silver-and-gold metallic panels on the skirt for a sunkissed-goddess-meets-mermaid vibe. You can watch Crawford’s full video about the dress on Instagram here.

“I just got the most insane dress shipped to me,” Crawford said to start the video, clutching a package to her chest. She proceeded to unbox the designer piece, showing her nearly 1 million followers the intricate design up close. She also tried on the item, which her fans absolutely appreciated. “I’m so glad you put it on cause I would not have been able to wait,” one user quipped. Meanwhile, another simply added, “BRIDAL ERAAAA YEEESSSS🥂🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️”

As noted above, seeing this stunning ensemble on the model quickly reminded us of a certain SI Swimsuit shoot—her 2023 shoot in Dominica, to be exact. On the shores of the Caribbean Sea, Crawford rocked a daring wardrobe comprising similar styles for an unforgettable feature. But don’t just take our word for it! Scroll on for all the proof needed.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Body chain by Dauphinette. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Body chain by Dauphinette. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

See? We told you so! While strutting her stuff on the sand for her sophomore SI Swimsuit shoot, the former Catfish: The TV Show host sported this gorgeous swimsuit by Ola Vida, paired with a body chain by Dauphinette. The duo absolutely gave Crawford a similar vibe to her breathtaking Bachelorette ensemble, courtesy of the mixed-metal details and layered design.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Still, that was far from the only fabulously textured two-piece Crawford rocked while on the SI Swimsuit set. She also donned a host of pieces embracing the location itself. According to the SI Swimsuit team, “The styling for Crawford’s shoot was influenced by the breathtaking island. Dominica’s verdant nature appears to be virtually untouched, which inspired the ‘Mother Nature’ theme.”

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by La Gotta Swimwear. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by La Gotta Swimwear. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Dominica marked Crawford’s second year in a row with SI Swimsuit, following her dazzling debut in St. Croix in 2022. She then reunited with the magazine once more in 2024, trekking to Belize for her most recent feature. You can view Crawford’s full SI Swimsuit 2023 gallery here.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

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