Kamie Crawford Channels Greek Goddess in Stunning White Set
Kamie Crawford may be a three-time SI Swimsuit model and television host, but the former Miss Teen USA could certainly have a future in portraying a Greek goddess. The 31-year-old model shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Saturday, June 15, in which she quipped that she was “auditioning for the role of one of Hercules’ Muses,” and Crawford certainly looked the part.
The Catfish cohost donned a white two-piece set by JLUXLABEL, which consisted of a crossover halter top and matching maxi skirt. The skirt’s thigh-high slit paired with the cut-out top looked elegant as ever, and Crawford accessorized her summer white ensemble with gold-and-white hoop earrings by Karen and Rita Jewelry, a few gold bangle bracelets and an off-white Jacquemus handbag.
Crawford was photographed by Virisa Yong and styled by Jennifer Rodriguez, the latter of whom also styled the Ohio native for her Miami Swim Week red carpet cohosting duties earlier this month.
“You got the part. 👏,” friend and fellow SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English gushed in the comments.
“‘CONGRATS, YOU’VE BEEN CAST!’ 😍🤍⚡️,” Yong added.
“I’m gonna tell my kids you’re one of the 5 muses from Hercules! 🤍🤍😍,” someone else joked.
“Love the hair back like this!” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims applauded.
Crawford posed for this year’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue in Belize, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela. She’s also traveled to Dominica and St. Croix for her features in the annual magazine.