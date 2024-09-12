Kamie Crawford, Megan Thee Stallion and Others Among Best-Dressed at VMAs
The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were held at the UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Hollywood’s best and brightest hit the red carpet ready to impress ahead of the main event. And while many singers, songwriters and creatives walked away with a Moonman trophy at the end of the night, others were clear winners in the fashion department.
Below, find a few of our favorite red carpet looks from last night’s event.
Kamie Crawford
The three-time SI Swimsuit model hit the red carpet in a stunning, figure-hugging sparkly brown gown with cut-outs across the chest, midriff and shoulder. Crawford accessorized her look with gold bangle bracelets and strappy heels.
Taylor Swift
Before taking home seven new Moonmen trophies to add to her collection, Swift hit the red carpet in this Reputation- and Clueless-coded ensemble by Christian Dior. She accented the look with thigh-high leather boots and over-the-elbow leather gloves.
Chappell Roan
Roan, who was named Best New Artist during the award ceremony, brought her quirky personality to bear ahead of showtime. The gothic, witchy-inspired Y/Project dress was accessorized with a large cross necklace and an actual sword.
Sabrina Carpenter
The “Please Please Please” singer, who took home the award for Song of the Year for her track “Espresso,” channeled Madonna in this bedazzled Bob Mackie gown. Carpenter accessorized with plenty of De Beers diamonds and opted for a red lip for a pop of color.
Camila Cabello
Cabello’s gothic gown from Tony Ward’s fall 2024 couture collection was an absolute show-stopper. Complete with a sheer black veil and layers of chunky necklaces, the “Havana” singer brought the drama to the red carpet.
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper and 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, who served as the evening’s host, opted for a dramatic black ensemble, featuring a strapless bodysuit and a full skirt. The custom Nicole + Felicia gown was just one of many incredible looks she rocked throughout the evening.