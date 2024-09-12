Swimsuit

Kamie Crawford, Megan Thee Stallion and Others Among Best-Dressed at VMAs

Here are six of our favorite looks from the Sept. 11 music-filled award ceremony.

Cara O’Bleness

Kamie Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion
Kamie Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion / Gotham/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were held at the UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Hollywood’s best and brightest hit the red carpet ready to impress ahead of the main event. And while many singers, songwriters and creatives walked away with a Moonman trophy at the end of the night, others were clear winners in the fashion department.

Below, find a few of our favorite red carpet looks from last night’s event.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Gotham/Getty Images

The three-time SI Swimsuit model hit the red carpet in a stunning, figure-hugging sparkly brown gown with cut-outs across the chest, midriff and shoulder. Crawford accessorized her look with gold bangle bracelets and strappy heels.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Before taking home seven new Moonmen trophies to add to her collection, Swift hit the red carpet in this Reputation- and Clueless-coded ensemble by Christian Dior. She accented the look with thigh-high leather boots and over-the-elbow leather gloves.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Roan, who was named Best New Artist during the award ceremony, brought her quirky personality to bear ahead of showtime. The gothic, witchy-inspired Y/Project dress was accessorized with a large cross necklace and an actual sword.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Please Please Please” singer, who took home the award for Song of the Year for her track “Espresso,” channeled Madonna in this bedazzled Bob Mackie gown. Carpenter accessorized with plenty of De Beers diamonds and opted for a red lip for a pop of color.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cabello’s gothic gown from Tony Ward’s fall 2024 couture collection was an absolute show-stopper. Complete with a sheer black veil and layers of chunky necklaces, the “Havana” singer brought the drama to the red carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The rapper and 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, who served as the evening’s host, opted for a dramatic black ensemble, featuring a strapless bodysuit and a full skirt. The custom Nicole + Felicia gown was just one of many incredible looks she rocked throughout the evening.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion