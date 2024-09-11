Travis Kelce Sends Sweet Message to Taylor Swift Ahead of MTV Video Music Awards
Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s biggest fan, though there are probably millions of Swifties also competing for that title. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a message of support for his girlfriend on the Sept. 11 episode of The New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in New York tonight.
“Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few [awards], she’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight. Hopefully she can walk away with some moon men,” the three-time Super Bowl Champion said. “Those are always one of the cooler trophies. It’s the big silver moon guy with the American flag I think.”
“It’s the MTV flag but that’s a really cool award,” Jason corrected his brother, before cheering on Swift himself. “Let’s go Tay, come on Tay.”
“Stay on top,” Travis chimed. “Wishing everybody the best though...unless you’re up against Tay.”
Swift’s track “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, from The Tortured Poets Department is up for Song of the Summer, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and a few more awards, totaling 12 different nominations in total for her this year. Swift is also nominated in the Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories, as well as for the VMAs Most Iconic Performance for 2008’s “You Belong With Me.”
The 14-time Grammy Award-winner currently has 23 VMA wins to her name, while Beyoncé has 29. It’s possible that Swift could break the “Partition” singer’s record this evening. The MTV VMAs will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
Kelce and Swift, both 34, began dating about a year ago and recently made headlines for their adorable, cozy, PDA-packed moments at the U.S. Open finals on Sept. 8.