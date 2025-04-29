Kamie Crawford Is Pinstripe Perfection in Chic Gray Corpcore Set
Kamie Crawford just served the ultimate modern office siren slay. The TV host stepped out in a gray and white pinstripe set from L’Academie, sold on Revolve, that perfectly fused sleek tailoring with effortless cool.
The stylish ensemble featured a cropped tube top ($158) and slouchy wide-leg trousers ($160), perfectly styled by longtime collaborator Jennifer Rodriguez.
The 32-year-old accessorized with a small white Bottega Veneta bag, a luxe Cartier wristwatch, textured gold square earrings and a curated stack of mixed metal rings.
“Nothing haunts me more than the dump I forgot about 🍄,” she captioned the carousel on April 28, featuring lots of bits and pieces from her glamorous life as a public figure and reality TV icon.
“This fittttt,” Lauren Chan commented.
“Pretty in every slide! 🤍🎀,” Nomi Mendoza added.
“You are truly gods masterpiece 🥹,” Mariah Vasquez declared.
“Yassss when you look good you feel good 😍😍,” Dapstar chimed.
“Gorgeous girls do gorgeous things!!!,” one fan exclaimed.
“Living for the grey moment ,” another wrote.
Crawford’s makeup was equally on par with her ultra-chic outfit. Her glam featured feathered brows, dramatic lashes, chiseled cheekbones and baby pink blush framed her face, while her signature glossy brown lip tied the whole look together.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise in St. Croix in 2022, posed in Dominica for the 2023 issue and traveled to Belize last year for her third appearance in the milestone 60th anniversary issue. She is also an award-winning podcast star. Her show, Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford, took home a Webby Award last week for Best Lifestyle Podcast.
The Maryland native, who balances brains, beauty and boldness across every platform, is also fondly remembered for her time on MTV’s Catfish, a role she decided to retire from last fall.
“Now I get to do so many other cool new things. And I just feel like the future is limitless. I feel like you don’t usually get to hear the impact that you’ve left on people until after you’ve passed. Like, you really don’t actually get to hear it. You’re just kind of listening from above, I guess,” she reflected on the transition. “So to have so many people giving me my flowers in real time was so overwhelming for me. I literally cried for days. It was really, really beautiful. And I’m just so honored that people even allowed me into their homes for six years.”