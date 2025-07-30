Kamie Crawford Is Pretty in Pastel Pistachio Lace Dress
Pistachio, pink and pastels are clearly on Kamie Crawford’s late summer mood board, and we’re in love with the sweet color palette. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise in St. Croix in 2022, brought ethereal elegance to the Rare Beauty event this week, where she stunned in a delicate dress that radiated soft femininity with a modern edge.
Crawford shared dreamy snapshots on Instagram, showcasing her glamorous dinner and drinks at Nobu Malibu. The 32-year-old dazzled in an Alice + Olivia slip dress featuring an asymmetrical hem and soft rose lace detailing scattered across its light green base. The flowy yet fitted silhouette hugged her hourglass curves to perfection and highlighted her sun-kissed glow and natural radiance.
View the post here.
Stylist Jennifer Rodriguez accessorized with a perfectly matching Chanel purse that elevated the monochromatic ensemble. She added textured gold earrings from EP Jewels, layered bangles by 8 Other Reasons and a selection of luxe rings that tied the look together.
“R A R E 🐚,” Crawford, who is best known for her six-year run as the host of MTV’s reality dating series Catfish, captioned the carousel of images taken by photographer Nesrin Danan.
“YES MAAM,” Sixtine commented.
“go bestie go bestie,” Danan chimed.
“THIS is beauty!,” Nomi Mendoza exclaimed.
Crawford’s glam was equally radiant and flirty, featuring a luminous, flawless base, chiseled cheekbones, feathered brows, dark, dramatic lashes and her signature glossy brown lip.
The Maryland native also debuted her new short ’do—a bouncy bob styled into perfect curls that framed her face and complemented the romantic vibe of her dress. She recently gushed about the hair transformation on Webby Award-winning podcast, Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford.
“The Bob is bobbing. It is my entire identity. Now I don’t want to be referenced as anything other than Bob moving forward. I don’t know what took me so long. Y’all. I really feel like this is me, like this is who I am. I always thought—I don’t want to hear any shade—but I always thought that I wouldn’t get a bob until I became a mom. Why Bob and mom were synonymous to me? I don’t know,” she shared. “If you don’t have a Bob, what are you doing? Who cares if you have kids or not? It is a moment, it is necessary, and I fear that I’m never going back.”