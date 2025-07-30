Swimsuit

Kamie Crawford Is Pretty in Pastel Pistachio Lace Dress

The three-time SI Swimsuit model and podcast host attended a glamorous dinner with Rare Beauty.

Ananya Panchal

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Pistachio, pink and pastels are clearly on Kamie Crawford’s late summer mood board, and we’re in love with the sweet color palette. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise in St. Croix in 2022, brought ethereal elegance to the Rare Beauty event this week, where she stunned in a delicate dress that radiated soft femininity with a modern edge.

Kamie Crawford is wearing a black dress at the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” red carpet premeire.
Kamie Crawford attends the Columbia Pictures & Screen Gems World Premiere of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in Los Angeles, California in July 2025. / Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures/Getty Images

Crawford shared dreamy snapshots on Instagram, showcasing her glamorous dinner and drinks at Nobu Malibu. The 32-year-old dazzled in an Alice + Olivia slip dress featuring an asymmetrical hem and soft rose lace detailing scattered across its light green base. The flowy yet fitted silhouette hugged her hourglass curves to perfection and highlighted her sun-kissed glow and natural radiance.

View the post here.

Stylist Jennifer Rodriguez accessorized with a perfectly matching Chanel purse that elevated the monochromatic ensemble. She added textured gold earrings from EP Jewels, layered bangles by 8 Other Reasons and a selection of luxe rings that tied the look together.

“R A R E 🐚,” Crawford, who is best known for her six-year run as the host of MTV’s reality dating series Catfish, captioned the carousel of images taken by photographer Nesrin Danan.

“YES MAAM,” Sixtine commented.

“go bestie go bestie,” Danan chimed.

“THIS is beauty!,” Nomi Mendoza exclaimed.

Crawford’s glam was equally radiant and flirty, featuring a luminous, flawless base, chiseled cheekbones, feathered brows, dark, dramatic lashes and her signature glossy brown lip.

Kamie Crawford is wearing a pink string bikini in Dominica.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Maryland native also debuted her new short ’do—a bouncy bob styled into perfect curls that framed her face and complemented the romantic vibe of her dress. She recently gushed about the hair transformation on Webby Award-winning podcast, Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford.

“The Bob is bobbing. It is my entire identity. Now I don’t want to be referenced as anything other than Bob moving forward. I don’t know what took me so long. Y’all. I really feel like this is me, like this is who I am. I always thought—I don’t want to hear any shade—but I always thought that I wouldn’t get a bob until I became a mom. Why Bob and mom were synonymous to me? I don’t know,” she shared. “If you don’t have a Bob, what are you doing? Who cares if you have kids or not? It is a moment, it is necessary, and I fear that I’m never going back.”

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

