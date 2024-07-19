Kamie Crawford’s Backless Black One-Piece Is a Bold, Sporty Beach Moment
Kamie Crawford knows there’s nothing more stunning, timeless and foolproof than a sleek black one-piece. And the perfect way to show a little skin while still saying secure, sculpted and classy is with a chic backless moment.
The TV host looked incredible and radiant in a new Instagram post, a video of herself in a lush green tropical paradise, surrounded by blue skies, beige sand and palm trees. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in St. Croix, traveled to Dominica last year and most recently posed in Belize for the 2024 issue, showed off her hourglass figure and beautiful smile in a bold black swimsuit from designer Norma Kamali.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Norma Kamali Marissa High-Leg One-Piece Swimsuit, $150 (neimanmarcus.com)
Nina Agdal, an SI Swimsuit Legend and 2014 cover girl, wore a white version of the brand’s suit during her photo shoot in Belize earlier this year.
“Twerkin’ in Turks 🐚🌺🌊,” the 31-year-old captioned the clip, set to Young Thug’s “Oh U Went (feat. Drake).” She accessorized her suit with tons of cute jewelry, including chunky gold earrings, a dainty pendant necklace, bracelets on both wrists and cat-eye sunglasses.
“Double Cheeked Up on a Monday Afternoon!!! 😍😻🔥,” Carmen Solomons chimed.
“THE sports illustrated model wearing my sunnies! GOALS 👏👏,” eyewear brand CEO and founder Desi Perkins commented.
“HOTTTTTTTTTIEEE,” Sami Miro wrote.
“You too fine 🥵🥵,” Angel Merino declared.
“Kami!!!!!! You ain’t have to eat em up like this! Also (respectfully) that thang THANGIN 😂,” one fan gushed.