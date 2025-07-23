Kamie Crawford Rocks Teal Two-Piece Corpcore Look for Festival
Kamie Crawford proves why corporate-style clothing—often referred to as “corpcore” fashion—can and should be allowed to leave the office. Her take on corpcore offers a fresh and trendy vibe that speaks to her fashion A-game.
See Crawford’s latest Instagram here.
Crawford is certainly feeling her outfit for Create & Cultivate’s 2025 festival, as she took to her Instagram account to post several amazing snapshots of her look for the event. Her outfit consists of a beautiful blue-green blazer and pants combo adorned with a matching tie belt to bring it all together for a fashion-forward moment.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model wears a pair of translucent heels with this outfit, which provides its own form corpcore glamor. She styles her hair in a gorgeous bob with ring curls at the ends. As for her makeup, Crawford is no stranger to soft glam and she pulls it off effortlessly once more with lightly fluffed eyelashes, clean and sharp eyebrows, rosy blush and a glossy lip.
At the 2025 festival, Crawford was featured on a panel to speak on how to take personal branding to the next level. As someone who has carefully cultivated her own brand—leading to over 900,000 Instagram followers who adore her exactly for who she is—she is well-versed on this topic and was more than grateful to speak about passion.
“Thank you so much to @createcultivate for having me at this year’s festival to talk about The Business of Being You: Personal Branding in the Creator Economy with this beautiful group,“ Crawford writes in the caption on Instagram. “Authenticity, integrity & staying true to myself and my audience are at the core of my brand ethos because it’s at the core of who I am as a woman. It was so great sharing the things I’ve learned along the way and getting to meet so many of you.“
She concludes, saying, “Blessed blessed blessed beyond measure to have this platform and this voice. I don’t take it for granted for one minute.”
The 32-year-old TV show host was joined by a plethora of other strong, successful women who were featured at the event—some of whom are also a part of the SI Swimsuit family, like Ciara, Jordan Chiles, Chanel Iman and Tunde Oyeneyin. Together, these women remind others that their dreams are achievable so long as they work hard for them, and that dedication and determination absolutely pay off.