Kate Hudson Radiates Under Spring Sun in Plunging White One-Piece
Kate Hudson is embracing the season with open arms—and a cheeky caption to match. The Almost Famous star recently took to Instagram to share a sun-soaked selfie, captured while lounging on a poolside chair in a sleek, plunging white one-piece swimsuit. The look highlighted her glowing skin and sculpted figure, while oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat provided both style and sun protection.
“Spring and side boob 🌼🌼 Two things I love to get behind ☀️ (Searching for best pure and natural, without white cast, sunscreen. Any suggestions?),” she quipped in her caption, adding a relatable dose of humor to the ethereal image. Tons of fans quickly chimed in to the comments to compliment her radiance as well as name-drop brands like Augustinus Bader, Beauty of Joseon, Heilo, Supergoop!, Hawaiian Tropics, Coola, La Roche-Posay and more.
The 45-year-old recently returned to the screen in Netflix’s new comedy series Running Point, where she plays Isla Gordon, the newly appointed president of the fictional NBA team, the Los Angeles Waves. Hudson continues to balance her thriving acting and music careers—she released her debut single, “Talk About Love,” last March—and is also a mom to three children: Ryder Robinson, Bingham Bellamy and Rani Rose.
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress often uses her platform to uplift others and call out gender bias in the entertainment industry. In a recent conversation, she reflected on what empowerment means to her. Hudson is also the founder of the activewear brand Fabletics, which she launched in 2013 to promote confidence and accessibility in fitness apparel.
“I was just talking about empowerment today because I overheard someone say, ‘Oh, I don’t like the word empower, because it means that someone else has to do it for you.’ I was like, I get that, I can understand that feeling,“ she said. “I’ve had moments where I’ve empowered myself, but there’s also moments that I couldn’t have had the confidence to do something if I didn’t feel like I was being empowered by someone who gave me the courage, or validated something that might have been a fear of mine. I think of Sia, the incredible musician... she empowered me to find the power in my voice and my vocals. She pushed me and I needed that.”
Hudson’s reflections underscore the value of community and mentorship—reminders that even the most confident women can benefit from the strength and support of others. “You might make the difference to someone who needs that confidence and that encouragement,” she said. “I know I’ve had many of those… I look back at that and I think, I was so lucky to have women that actually propelled me forward.”