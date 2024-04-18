Kate Love’s Casual Ab-Baring Game Day Look Is the Picture of Spring Dressing
By now, we’ve grown accustomed to admiring Kate Love’s game day outfits. As the wife of Miami Heat power forward Kevin Love, the Canadian model spends a lot of time courtside at NBA games.
With the professional basketball season spanning winter and spring, we’ve had the chance to watch the evolution of Love’s game day looks from cold weather to warm (though, admittedly, winter game days in Miami are never too cold).
Her latest look—much like her others—didn’t disappoint. For her recent mid-April courtside outfit, Love opted for a pair of low-waited baggy white jeans. She paired the bright denim with a cropped white ab-baring tee and an oversized gray blazer, the perfect early spring light layer. She complemented the look with a similarly simple gold chain necklace, a gold series of bracelets and a gray shoulder bag from Yves Saint Laurent.
Though headed to support her husband and the Heat, Love has made a habit of wearing neutrals to NBA games. In other words, she has perfected the casual, cool courtside style that we all aspire to. Plus, her affinity for neutrals makes her game day looks versatile enough to serve as inspiration for our everyday outfits, too.
The NBA regular season came to an end this past weekend. Last night, Love’s husband and the Heat fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament. Tomorrow night, they will have another chance to secure a spot in the playoffs with a win against the Chicago Bulls. It remains to be seen whether we see more game day fashion from the model this post-season—but, if not, we know we’ll have something to look forward to next season.