Katie Austin Flexed Her Abs in This Crystal ESPYs Set Once Worn for an SI Swim Shoot
Katie Austin brought show-stopping sparkle to the 2025 ESPY Awards—and looked every bit the bombshell doing it. The SI Swimsuit model and fitness entrepreneur stunned on the red carpet at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in a dazzling two-piece set from Ukrainian label Nué Studio.
Austin wore the brand’s Midnight Bra, a luxe balconette-style piece crafted from rhinestone cords with nude spaghetti straps and a silk-lined front. The barely-there top shimmered under the lights, perfectly framing her toned shoulders, radiant tan and sculpted abs. She paired it with the Cassandra Skirt, a glossy open-knit crystal mesh maxi featuring dramatic hip cutouts, crystal embellishments and a back clasp closure.
Though this look wasn’t part of an SI Swimsuit shoot, it did have a subtle connection to the franchise. Fellow SI Swim model Ellie Thumann wore the same rhinestone bra top during her 2024 feature in Mexico, where she paired it with gold Oséree bottoms for a mixed-metals glam moment. Both women proved that the Nué Studio piece is as versatile as it is breathtaking, whether it’s styled for the red carpet or the beach.
The set exuded a futuristic goddess energy, with Austin’s long blonde-brown curls—styled by Becca Mader—cascading down her back and a golden glow enhancing her sun-kissed complexion. The Virginia native’s makeup was just as radiant as her outfit, with glam artist Alyssa Marie creating a luminous, sculpted base, feathered brows, dark, fluffy lashes, rosy cheeks and a glossy mauve lip to complete the look.
“ESPYs 2025!!! and yes my dad approved this outfit,” Austin captioned an Instagram carousel showing off her fit figure and fashion.
“WOW,” Thumann commented.
Austin, who co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 and has appeared in every issue since, has cemented herself as a beloved face of the brand. Her recent shoot in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts marked her fifth appearance, where she modeled a range of glitzy, ethereal looks that embodied confidence, elegance and fun—qualities she brought effortlessly to her ESPYs appearance as well.
Away from the spotlight, Austin continues to build her fitness empire with the Katie Austin App, a subscription-based platform offering hundreds of virtual workouts. She’s also known for keeping things real on social media, encouraging women to embrace balance, prioritize movement and live joyfully.
On the red carpet, she was joined by her mom, ’90s workout icon Denise Austin. The duo have made the ESPYs a tradition, attending together for several years and always striking their signature pose—flexing their arms and flashing big smiles for the cameras.