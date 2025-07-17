SI Swimsuit Models Take Over the 2025 ESPYs in Glamorous Fashion
There’s nothing quite like the ESPY Awards to bring out a star-studded list of athletes dressed up in their most glamorous looks. The annual event, which stands for the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is hosted by ESPN, honoring the most talented names across American sports.
Taking place at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, comedian Shane Gillis takes the stage to serve as tonight’s host. But before the show began this evening at 8:00 p.m. ET—airing on ABC and streaming on ESPN+—a long list of impressive celebrities walked the red carpet, including multiple SI Swimsuit models. From Olympians to TV hosts, the pre-show created a buzz as stars strutted their stuff in suits and gowns.
See what SI Swimsuit models—including nominees tonight—wore to the 2025 ESPYs right here.
Suni Lee
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee looked like an absolute trophy on the carpet this evening, rocking a gold Oscar de la Renta gown with gorgeous glittery patterns and a high-slit. She matched the dress with metallic gold open-toed heels.
The gymnast, who made her debut in SI Swimsuit this year with a lovely shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., brought her doctor as her date, who has been treating her kidney disease since being diagnosed in 2023. She is nominated tonight for Best Comeback Athlete.
Ilona Maher
Rugby star Ilona Maher is channeling major Bond girl vibes this evening, and now we absolutely need her to appear in the upcoming James Bond movie. Delivering the drama, this Olympian looks so stunning in this black plunging gown, exposing her belly button. Adding a pop of color with her signature bold red lip, she kept the accessories simple with black open-toed shoes and gold jewelry.
Maher, who made her SI Swimsuit debut as the September 2024 digital cover star and returned to the magazine this year with a fabulous shoot in Bermuda, is nominated tonight for Best Breakthrough Athlete.
Update: Maher won the award for Best Breakthrough Athlete!
Jordan Chiles
2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl Jordan Chiles delivered serious princess vibes on the red carpet, wearing an adorable pink quilted mini dress from Cong Tri with a sweetheart neckline and cut-outs on the sides of the bodice. She went with simple and timeless for her shoes, rocking nude closed-toed heels.
The Olympian was one of four cover stars for this year’s issue, posing in Boca Raton, Fla., alongside other impressive athletes.
Gabby Thomas
Another impressive Olympian, track star Gabby Thomas, who is nominated tonight for Best Athlete—Women’s Sports, walked the red carpet in serious style. Opting for an all-white look, she rocked an asymmetrical mini dress from PatBo featuring a one-shoulder scarf neckline and pretty feather accents. She accessorized with a silver handbag and white open-toed heels.
Thomas made her SI Swimsuit debut this year alongside Lee, traveling to Boca Raton, Fla., for a beautiful feature.
Simone Biles
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is a total vision for the ESPYs tonight, and she’s already won an award at this time of writing for Best Championship Performance.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in 2017 in Houston, Tex., and returned in 2018 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, looks like a winner in this purple-blue sparkly gown from Zac Posen. She accessorized with gorgeous silver jewelry and, of course, walked the carpet with husband Jonathan Owens.
Lindsey Vonn
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn channeled sultry vibes for tonight’s event, walking the red carpet in a deep purple strapless gown featuring a mega-high slit, exposing a matching thong. She kept the accessories simple with black open-toed heels and gold jewelry. The history-making athlete is nominated at the 2025 ESPYs for Best Comeback Athlete.
Vonn is a three-time SI Swimsuit model, having posed in Whistler, Canada, in 2010, Petit Saint Vincent in 2016 and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in 2019.
Toni Breidinger
Motorsports racer Toni Breidinger is a red-hot dream at tonight’s ESPYs, rocking a fitted dress with a flattering curved neckline. She accessorized with a sparkly broach and matching drop-down earrings, as well as red closed-toed pointy heels. The NASCAR driver and model made her debut in SI Swimsuit this year, alongside Lee and Thomas, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Katie Austin
SI Swimsuit staple Katie Austin looked positively heavenly on the ESPYs red carpet tonight. The model, fitness coach and TV host flaunted her washboard abs in this daring, unique and overall stunning three-piece set. Consisting of a sparkly bra top, underwear and a matching see-through shimmery skirt, she delivered a magnetic look.
“My outfit is so insane of me I am nervous already to wear it,” Austin wrote on her Instagram story ahead of the event. “It’s somethin. Or nothin.” After making co-winning Swim Search in 2021, she has posed for the magazine every year since, including a jaw-dropping shoot this year in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader
Serving blonde bombshell vibes, SI Swimsuit Legend Brooks Nader stepped out on the ESPYs red carpet looking like a total movie star. Rocking a plunging ivory satin gown with matching open-toed heels, the reality star, whose TV show Love Thy Nader premieres in August, accessorized with gold hoops.
After winning the 2019 Swim Search, Nader has posed for SI Swimsuit every year since, including this year’s unforgettable Bermuda shoot alongside Maher, Austin and others.
Ciara
Like Lee, singer Ciara went for gold this evening in a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown with sparkles throughout, accessorizing with a staple diamond necklace. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut on the cover in 2022 with a shoot in Barbados, posed with hubby Russell Wilson on the carpet, as well as Sloane Stephens, who won the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award.
SI Swimsuit models Breanna Stewart and Nelly Korda are also up for awards tonight, but they had to miss the show.
Watch the 2025 ESPY Awards right now on ABC and ESPN+.