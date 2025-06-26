Swimsuit

Katie Austin Is a Glowy Goddess in Bright Blue Bikini for Latest Sun-Soaked Boat Day

The five-time SI Swimsuit model and fitness guru is thriving in Lake Como.

Ananya Panchal

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin is making the most of her European summer, and her wardrobe includes the cutest collection of swimwear. The five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is thriving in Lake Como. She just shared a sun-soaked carousel from a recent boat day.

In the cover snap, the 31-year-old sat at the front of a boat, snuggled up with her husband, Lane Armstrong. With clear blue skies and golden hour light casting an idyllic warm hue over the water, the image captured the essence of peak summer romance, and Austin looked every bit the glowing goddess.

The fitness entrepreneur and content creator flaunted her radiant smile, sun-kissed skin and sculpted abs in a dreamy satin-shine bikini set from LSPACE. She wore the Rosette Stella Bikini Top ($119) in the color “Seaspray-Cream,” a soft and luminous bright blue hue that beautifully complemented the golden light.

The underwire bralette featured thick straps, a flattering fit, and a delicate rose appliqué for a sweet, feminine touch. She paired it with the matching Rosette Leilani Bikini Bottoms ($88), a high-leg, mid-rise silhouette with bitsy coverage designed to show off the legs.

Austin layered a crisp white linen button-up cover-up over the set, left open to reveal her toned figure and accessorized with oversized sunglasses. Her hair was swept back in a casual low bun and her glam was natural, bronzed and rosy.

The Lake Como getaway was a well-deserved break for Austin and Lane Armstrong. The couple, who first met on the dating app The League in 2020, got engaged in 2023 and tied the knot last May at the Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif.

“Lane and I had our second date at this house and spent most of 2020 here, so it’s a special place for us,” Austin shared. “We really loved the idea of having an 'on campus' wedding, with no travel once arriving.”

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Austin’s Lake Como moment may not be part of her official SI Swimsuit portfolio, but it continues to reflect the confident, joyful energy she brings to every shoot.

Since co-winning the Swim Search open casting call in 2021, the Virginia native, now based in Los Angeles, has become one of the franchise’s most beloved recurring stars. She’s traveled the world for her features, posing in destinations like Montenegro, Portugal, the Dominican Republic and Bermuda, where she recently posed for her fifth shoot with photographer Ben Watts.

