Katie Austin’s Copper Two-Piece Is a Must-Have for Late Summer
We may have been hyper-focused on loud patterns this summer, but where swimwear is concerned, our appreciation for jewel tones will never falter. And particularly at this time of year. There is something about a more muted hue that just screams “late summer.” After all, it’s coming time to put away summer whites (if not completely, at least in part), and incorporate more warm, seasonal tones into our wardrobes.
And while it may not be high summer any longer, there’s never a bad time to get your hands on a new swimsuit—particularly one that takes after the tones of the changing seasons. So, if that’s your aim, we have the perfect recommendation.
Two years ago, on the set of her 2022 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Montenegro, Katie Austin put jewel-toned swimwear to the test. In a move that was designed to complement her rustic surroundings, the California-based fitness instructor posed exclusively in warm, muted swimwear.
One of her photo shoot styles came from Latinx-owned brand Lybethras, a Brazilian swimwear company owned and operated by a mother-daughter duo. In Montenegro, Austin slipped into the brand’s Twisted Bikini Set ($160) and posed for a series of photos on a stone wall bordering the beach.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lybethras Katie Austin Twisted Bikini Set, $160 (lybethras.com)
This two-piece set features a twisted top with a tie back and halter neck fit, while the bottoms have slight ruching and minimal coverage in back.
Summer may be coming to a close, but your swimwear collection could always use improvement, so let this chic swimsuit be your next purchase.