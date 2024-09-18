Katie Austin Turns Heads in Bright Purple Triangle Two-Piece: Replicate the Look
If summer 2024 taught us one thing and one thing only, it would be that printed swimwear is a guaranteed statement-maker. Animal print saw a resurgence in popularity over the past few months, and we have no qualms with that. As we watched the most fashionable parade around their beachfront vacations in abstract takes on the vibrant pattern, we quickly learned (or should we say relearned) to love it.
But, you should know, a loud print isn’t the only way to make a statement—and particularly where swimwear is concerned. Sometimes, all it takes is a unique silhouette (anything asymmetrical is bound to grab our attentions). Other times, it requires a bright hue.
Of course, the best prints can (and do) come in bright colors, as well. But today, we’re talking vibrant solids. If you’re looking to make a statement on your next beach day, consider a neon set. And if that’s not your style, there are dozens of other eye-catching colors that will do the trick.
Take, for example, the simple triangle bikini from Sommer Swim that Katie Austin wore during her 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in the Dominican Republic. While certainly chic, its form is relatively simple (in the best way). It’s the color of the two-piece that really makes it pop (and particularly against the bright blue waters of the tropical destination).
Sommer Swim Juliet Petunia Bikini Top, $99 and Niam Petunia Bikini Bottom, $89 (sommerswim.com)
We love this Sommer Swim pick both for its triangle top and minimal coverage bottoms and its color. It comes in a handful of other shades, but after Austin’s photo shoot, we have a soft spot for the bright purple.