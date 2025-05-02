Keke Palmer Channels the Early 2000s in Cow Print Corset and Snug Denim Capris
Keke Palmer is taking us back to the early 2000s in the best way possible. The multi-hyphenate stunned in her latest Instagram post, showing off the edgy ensemble she wore to Coco Jones’s Why Not More? debut album release party.
The mom of one donned a fuzzy, suede-like cow print bustier top featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, matching belt buckle detail and long asymmetrical hemline. The Akeelah and the Bee star paired the statement piece with dark-wash snug denim capris, fully leaning into the trendy Y2K aesthetic. She accessorized with chunky gold textured hoop earrings, white pointed-toe heels and a long chain necklace.
Palmer’s glam was equally dramatic and flawless. The One of Them Days actress rocked a shimmery smoky eye, bold winged eyeliner and dark, full lashes. Her cheekbones were chiseled to perfection with bronzed blush and highlighter, while her glossy, plump brown lips completed the radiant look.
The 31-year-old’s toned arms and legs were on full display as she flaunted her sculpted figure and impeccable sense of fashion.
“So glad I got to get out and about and support my girl @cocojones …,” she captioned the carousel.
In the caption, the Nickelodeon alum, best known for her role on True Jackson VP, also reflected on the advice she once received from That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné about embracing her 30s.
“She’s said many wise things to me over the years. I think one of the first things was, ‘You don’t have to be who they want you to be,’” Palmer wrote. “Which is so important to hear as a person whose livelihood is built on performing. The good child, the talented kid and the Black girl who makes it. So many of those myths can flatten a person and who they’re trying to live to become.”
She added that it’s a common misconception to believe that by dulling your uniqueness or making yourself more palatable, you’ll avoid criticism. But no amount of self-editing can change how others choose to perceive you—and believing otherwise is a falsehood often pushed on powerful people to make them easier to accept.
Palmer wrapped the post with a powerful message: “I’m not here to impress you, but I am here to be undeniable. I don’t need to shrink for you to stay. I am not a warning. I am a witness. I’m not dangerous—you just don’t know how to feel safe around power that doesn’t cater to you. Cheers to the continuation of becoming who God says we can be. <3”
Tons of fans chimed in to the comments in support of the Illinois native‘s message, applauding how “unapologetically authentic” and “undeniably fierce” she is.
“Well…..!!!! I smile reading this. You are constantly in pursuit of elevation and evolvement. And alas, that is your gift or one of your many❤️❤️,” Asha Kamali Blankinship wrote.
“This hit deep. The part about not shrinking to stay? Whewww So many of us needed this reminder ✋🏾thank you for putting words to what so many of us feel but struggle to express,” Carrie Annie Bernans added.