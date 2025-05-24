XANDRA Is Breathtaking in Blue Floral Maxi Dress, Channels ‘Mamma Mia’ Vibes for Instagram Video
Step aside Brat summer—XANDRA is ready for a Mamma Mia summer this year!
The Miami-based professional DJ and two-time SI Swimsuit model, having posed for the brand in Belize in 2024 and in Jamaica in 2025, took to her Instagram account this week to share a fun video to celebrate the approaching summer season with her over half a million followers.
In the very silly clip, which XANDRA captioned, “it’s that time of year again…trying to give these vibes this summer and every summer going for forward,” the DJ pranced down several staircases while being filmed from behind. Living her ultimate Mamma Mia fantasy, she belted out the lyrics to ABBA’s classic tune “Money, Money, Money” while twirling around, fully embodying carefree summertime vibes.
Sporting a gorgeous blue floral maxi dress with flowy long sleeves and a sensual open back from Hannah Artwear, the model certainly looked ready for some fun in the sun. She further accessorized the look with a white handbag while also clutching a pair of white sandals in her hand, which she’d removed for her downhill run.
For this ensemble, XANDRA styled her blonde tresses so they were pulled back into a tight low ponytail, which proved to be the perfect choice for her impromptu karaoke session, and her makeup was left fresh and natural.
Funnier yet, this isn’t even the first time XANDRA has referenced Mamma Mia this year, having posted a fabulous behind the scenes video from her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot where she lip-synched along to another ABBA classic, “Lay All Your Love On Me.”
And we weren’t the only ones who enjoyed this throwback reference, with plenty of the DJ’s fans, followers and friends quickly taking to her comment section to let her know just how much they’re ready for a musical theater-themed summer:
“This is THE dream,” social media influencer Sarah Nicole Landry declared.
“Mamma Mia themed house music coming soon,” one fan joked.
“and looking stunning in your hannah! 🤍,” the official Instagram account for Hannah Artwear added (and we couldn’t agree more!).
As previously mentioned, the model returned to the fold for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica alongside fellow models Alix Earle, Christen Goff, Denise Bidot, Ming Lee Simmons, Nazanin Mandi, Nicole Williams English, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham and Roshumba Williams.
“sophomore year in jamaica… forever grateful for this amazing family and for making my dreams come true <3,” she wrote on Instagram during launch week. In a another post, she added, “pinch me… sometimes I forgot I’m a @si_swimsuit model !!! AHHH.”
What else is there to say except: break out your best beach fashion and freshen up on your ABBA lyrics—Mamma Mia summer is officially upon us!