Cameron Brink Makes Pregame Fashion Look Effortless in Black Micro Skirt Moment
Cameron Brink proved once again that when it comes to tunnel style, she’s in a league of her own.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward arrived at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, May 25, ahead of the team’s matchup against the Chicago Sky, and turned the pregame tunnel into her personal runway. The 23-year-old, who’s been building a name for herself on and off the court, flaunted her sculpted frame in a sleek black-and-white look that was anything but simple.
Styled by Daisy Gutierrez, Brink wore a high-waisted black micro skirt from Dolce & Gabbana, which showcased her long, lean legs and defined, muscular build. She paired the bold piece with a cropped white Éterne tee for a clean contrast and layered on a foldover black leather jacket from THE ATTICO for a touch of high-fashion attitude.
The outfit’s subtle mix of softness and edge was perfectly balanced by her choice of accessories. A pair of classic pointed-toe black heels grounded the look, while sleek Oliver Peoples sunglasses propped on her head added a final fashionable touch. Her tousled blonde locks were thrown up into a loose bun, with curled face-framing pieces left out for a soft, effortless feel. The New Jersey native opted for her go-to full-glam moment, including a glowy base, winged eyeliner and a glossy berry lip.
“💙” Brink kept her caption short and sweet when she shared the look on Instagram the following day, tagging online retailers Revolve and FWRD. Photographed by Dia Miller, she posed in front of a lit-up marquee displaying game details for the Sparks vs. Sky showdown, which the Sparks would go on to win 91–78.
While Brink continues to recover from the ACL injury that cut her rookie season short, her presence courtside—and online—remains stronger than ever. She recently made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as part of the 2025 issue, joining a standout class of 10 athletes photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. In her feature, she opened up about embracing femininity and body confidence as a female athlete, calling the shoot “very empowering.”
Beyond modeling, the Stanford University alum has also launched a basketball camp, Next 22, focused on building leadership and sports skills in young girls. Brink is also the face of New Balance and Urban Decay, solidifying her status in the fashion and beauty space. And let’s not forget the personal milestone: her engagement to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, who proposed in Paris last fall.