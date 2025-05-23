Hailey Van Lith Is Already Winning Tunnel ‘Fit Fashion in Cool Crop Top Look
For her first game at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith arrived in an effortlessly fierce ensemble.
The SI Swimsuit digital cover model, who made her WNBA regular season debut versus the Indiana Fever on May 17, paired a tiny white crop top with oversized low-rise jeans as she entered the facility for her matchup against the New York Liberty on May 22. She added a floor-length black trench coat to the outfit along with simple white sneakers and a burgundy handbag for a pop of color.
Though her outfit was a win in our book, the Chicago Sky unfortunately couldn’t outlast the 2024 WNBA Champions for their first victory at home. In the 99-74 loss, Van Lith coupled four points with six assists off the bench while fellow guards Rachel Banham (15 points) and Courtney Vandersloot (14 points) led the team in scoring.
With an elite guard at the helm like Vandersloot, Van Lith has taken a backseat role in her rookie year and is using the opportunity to learn from the veteran who, fresh off a championship run with the New York Liberty, rejoined the Chicago Sky for the 2025 season.
“If I could pick any vet in the league to play with my first year, it would be [Vandersloot],” Van Lith revealed during an interview. “Just getting to watch and observe her in the way that she manipulates defenses and her patience and her pace are all things that are very huge to my growth as a point guard in this league.”
Coming off a standout collegiate career at Louisville, Louisiana State University and Texas Christian University, the highly decorated point guard entered the WNBA with Big 12 Player of the Year honors and an Olympic Bronze medal. Joining the Chicago Sky’s official roster on May 15, the Washington native is soaking in Vandersloot’s guidance on her newest squad.
“I think there’s just as much value to sitting behind someone like a Courtney Vandersloot as there is being thrown into the fire in your first season as well,” head coach Tyler Marsh told Chicago State of Mind Sports.
“I think for [Van Lith], the opportunity to learn and to gain that experience and that knowledge from a Hall of Famer, it’s something that you can’t really put a price on [or] put into words,” the coach continued.
We can’t wait to witness Van Lith’s professional career grow as the WNBA season gets into full swing, and we are especially looking forward to more standout pregame looks along the way.