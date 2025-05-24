Jasmine Sanders Struts Her Stuff in Black Crop Top and Brown Pants for Instagram Photo Drop
Jasmine Sanders definitely knows how to rock a unique daywear look and we have the photos to prove it!
The talented model and SI Swimsuit Legend stepped out in style earlier this month, taking to New York City during SI Swimsuit’s official launch week to celebrate the release of our 2025 issue and join in on all of the festivities at our SI Swimsuit Social Club event.
And in a new six-photo carousel she shared to Instagram over the weekend, everyone’s favorite “Golden Barbie” walked down the city streets in an outfit so chic, we’re honestly still not over it.
In the photo set, the model donned a pair of wide-legged, ab-flaunting brown pants with some truly unique stitching down the sides and around the pockets, as well as a wide white band around the waist. She paired the bottoms with a black collared crop top which had long sleeves and tie details going down the front.
Accessorizing the look further with a black handbag, gold earrings, oversized sunglasses and pointy-toed heels, the entire ensemble was the very definition of effortlessly elegant.
Among the photos in the set was also an image featuring a quote which read, “Every successful person you admire survived a season you didn’t see,” providing her followers with the important reminder that everyone is fighting a battle we may know nothing about, and thus kindness is always in style.
And who could argue that this was a look so nice, it deserved to be posted twice—which was exactly what Sanders did!
In a video clip showing off more of the outfit, the model strutted her stuff down the runway—oh wait, what was that? You’re telling me it’s not a runway? It's just a city street, and she’s so fabulous that she made it look like a runway? Right, right, right. That checks out!
Joking aside, the slow motion video of Sanders is pure perfection, and she captioned it with another important reminder, writing, “Girl, shine unapologetically, because when you do, you remind every woman that she can shine too. ✨”
As mentioned above, this SI Swimsuit staple and 2019 Rookie of the Year returned for her seventh consecutive feature with the brand this year, posing for photographer Derek Kettela in the bustling city of Zurich, Switzerland. This was an exciting change of scenery for the model, as she’d previously shot in mostly tropical locales such as Costa Rica, Belize and Puerto Rico.
The model ascended to SI Swimsuit Legend status in 2024 when she was part of our 60th Anniversary Issue. Sitting down for an interview with the brand at that time, Sanders opened up about what exactly “beauty” means to her, saying, “Beauty to me means someone that’s extremely confident. I don’t think it’s a huge play on physical [looks], I think it’s more [about] a beautiful personality, someone that can make you laugh and smile and just make you feel like your most happy and most beautiful [self]. If you can do that for someone else, I feel like that’s beauty.”
And it’s safe to say Sanders continues to embody her own definition of beauty, both inside and out.