Kelsey Merritt Glows in These Glamorous Snapshots From Her Third SI Swimsuit Shoot

The model proved that the third time is truly the charm in this 2021 feature.

Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons.
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Kelsey Merrit’s 2021 feature in Hollywood, Fla., marked her third return to the brand after an incredible debut in 2019 with her photo shoot in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Hands down, this glamorous photo shoot is an easy favorite of ours, so much so that it’s time to take a look back at a few of her most stunning snaps!

In Florida, Merritt’s wardrobe consisted of colorful hues and neutral tones. Each swimsuit exuded pure summertime energy while also demonstrating equal parts allure and sophistication. Add fierce swimsuits to the undeniable beauty of Merritt, and you have one striking feature.

Without further ado, here are just a few of the best images from her third SI Swimsuit photo shoot:

Kelsey Merritt is wearing a light green bikini and an olive green sweater in Hollywood, Fla.
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Sweater by Danielle Guizio. Hat by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Who says you can’t wear sweaters on the beach? Merritt proved you indeed can, as she looked like a total daydream wearing her cozy olive green crop top sweater. The pastel bikini underneath was even more praiseworthy, consisting of a triangle bikini top with minimal ruched detailing and matching medium coverage bikini bottoms.

Topping off the look, she sported a white knit hat with the cutest daisy on the front. Everything came together to create a wholesome yet fierce look.

Kelsey Merritt is wearing a mustard yellow cut-out one-piece in Hollywood, Fla.
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And speaking of fierce, this mustard yellow cut-out swimsuit looked almost too good on the model. The symmetry of the one-piece made it a pleasurable sight to behold, while the gold detailing on the sides really brought out the luxury. With a summery look like this, it’s impossible not to focus on her.

Hair swept to the side and gold hoop earrings glistening under the Florida sun, if this image doesn’t reflect the vibrancy of summer, then we don’t know what does.

Kelsey Merritt is wearing a brown patterned bikini in Hollywood, Fla.
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. Necklaces by 8 Other Reasons and Alexa Leigh. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Here we see Merritt sitting on a wicker throne like the beach queen she is. She did so sporting a patterned brown ensemble, which included a classic silhouette—a swimsuit that knows how to take center stage without being too flashy. Her accessories effortlessly spruced up the earth-toned bikini.

The breathtaking background completely faded away, leaving Merritt as the serene center of attention for this shot.

Kelsey Merritt is wearing a green crochet bikini in Hollywood, Fla.
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Now here’s a swimsuit that everyone truly needs in their closet. Crochet bikinis have certainly made a name for themselves in 2025, as they’re cozy, stylish and innovative. This olive green piece from Andi Bagus, adorned with knitted daisies throughout, was enough to leave anyone speechless.

She may have been taking a stroll through nature, but Merritt was still the most enchanting green vision of all!

Kelsey Merrit is wearing a yellow bikini and blue bandana in Hollywood, Fla.
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Scarf by Hermes. Earrings by Alexa Leigh. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

As seen with her previous mustard swimsuit, yellow definitely complements Meritt’s natural beauty. The model’s Hermes scarf and Norma Kamali ruched bikini came together to create one of the most fashion-forward outfits of the entire shoot.

“Utterly mesmerizing” are the only words that come to mind when viewing these photos, but then again, those are the same words constantly flashing in anyone’s brain when they see Merritt do her thing.

