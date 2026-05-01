Kelsey Plum’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Kelsey Plum has serious style, whether she’s making her way to the court in a designer ensemble or lounging poolside in a stunning swimwear look.

A four-time WNBA All-Star, the athlete is currently celebrating year 10 in the league. Following her impressive college career at the University of Washington as an NCAA Division I athlete, she was selected as the first pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces. She went on to win two consecutive WNBA championships with the team in 2022 and 2023 before being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2025.

Outside of the WNBA, she’s also played for the Unrivaled league in both 2024 and 2026, sporting black and green with the Phantom. Plus, Plum is a decorated Olympian, earning two gold medals across the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games with Team USA.

As noted above, whether she’s on or off the court, another quality Plum is recognized for is her effortlessly cool style. She’s been known to rock a fashion-forward tunnel ‘fit or two, where she typically opts for classic pieces with an unexpected flair that channel laidback luxury. And she’s also lent her unique style to several campaigns, partnering with clothing brands like SKIMS and Under Armour, appearing in ads for their respective launches.

This aesthetic can absolutely be seen in her swimwear choices, too. So, with this in mind, we’ve collected just a handful of Plum’s best bikini, swimwear and seaside style looks through the years, in case you needed some inspiration as we head into summer!

Kelsey Plum’s best bikini, swimwear and seaside style moments

“Laidback” and “effortless” are the top descriptors that come to mind when discussing Plum’s sensational seaside style, as the basketball star often opts for classic cuts, staple shades and timeless patterns.

She also always shines when it comes to accessories, with jewelry, belts, skirts and various headwear further setting her apart on the sand. Take a look at some of our fave examples of this below!

Catching some rays in a ruffled black two-piece

Sitting pretty while poolside in a snakeskin bikini

Posing for a photo in a unique swim top and patterned sarong

Partnering with SKIMS in a beautiful bandeau look

Taking in the sunset wearing a multicolored set

Looking angelic in a white string bikini

Having a laugh in a triangle two-piece

And finally, preparing for an adventure in a blue and black wetsuit

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