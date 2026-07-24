Before Getting Her Own Barbie Doll, Angel Reese Posed for SI Swimsuit in Los Angeles

Earlier today, Friday, July 24, Mattel, Inc. announced the forthcoming release of the Angel Reese Barbie Doll. The doll, which will feature the Atlanta Dream forward clad in Reebok Angel Reese 1 basketball shoes and a pink jersey, will be available for purchase in Target stores and online through retailers like Amazon and Walmart starting on Monday, Aug. 3.

“It’s honestly a dream come true for me,” Reese told People of the collaboration . “... Barbie is an iconic brand, and to be part of that legacy is something I’m really proud of. It’s bigger than basketball for me. It’s about inspiring young girls to dream big, be confident, and know they can be exactly who they are.”

Additionally, fans can match the Angel Reese Barbie Doll by purchasing a matching pair of Angel Reese 1 Basketball Shoes ($135) in pink, which will also be available for purchase on Aug. 3.

“What I love most is that it doesn’t just look like me—it truly feels like me,” Reese added in conversation with People. “My doll reflects both my love of basketball and fashion because I’ve always believed you never have to choose between being fierce on the court and expressing who you are off it.”

The collaboration is truly one that’s a match made in heaven. While playing college hoops at LSU, fans coined the athlete the “Bayou Barbie,” which was then adapted to “Chi Barbie” (when Reese was drafted to the Chicago Sky) and “ATL Barbie” (following her trade to the Dream in April). And before she was selected as the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Reese made her SI Swimsuit debut. She was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles, where the now 24-year-old athlete donned a number of bright and beautiful swimwear looks.

Reese found her footing on set with Yu Tsai and the SI Swimsuit team rather quickly, even when she put herself outside of her comfort zone by trying out a few new swimwear styles.

“I had on thong bathing suits and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable,” she stated at the time. “I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.”

From LSU to the SI Swimsuit Issue and the WNBA and beyond, we love watching Reese thrive. In honor of her brand-new Barbie Doll, and before she takes the court in Chicago on Saturday, July 25, for the 2026 All-Star Game, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from her SI Swimsuit feature.

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Asta Resort. Belly chain by Alizia. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Indah. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by AEXAE. Dress by House of Aama. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by Solo Studio. Swimsuit bottom by Miaou. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Goldie Swimwear. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

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